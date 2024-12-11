Why Dateline's Keith Morrison Crashed The Voice Finale to Crack Snoop's High-Stakes Case

And the Winner of The Voice Is... | The Voice Finale | NBC

Someone stole from Snoop Dogg and Dateline's Keith Morrison is on the case.

On Tuesday December 12, 2024, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, and Michael Bublé arrived for their final appearance of The Voice season 26. After a season full of grueling competition beginning all the way back in the Blind Auditions and culminating with a slate of incredible live performances, it was finally time for the world to choose its winner.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

While crowning the season 26 winner was the main event, viewers got a night jam packed with musical guests including Kelly Clarkson, season 25 Coaches Dan + Shay, Myles Smith, season 25 winner Asher HaVon, and more. Sting and Snoop Dogg debuted their new song, “Another Part of Me” from Snoop’s forthcoming album Missionary.

In the midst of all that, the Live Finale was interrupted by a lighthearted criminal investigation featuring none other than Snoop Dogg and Dateline’s Keith Morrison.

Solving the Mystery of Snoop’s Missing Candy on The Voice Season 26 Finale

Tears for Fears hit the stage, opening with their classic hit “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” before transitioning seamlessly into a new track titled “The Girl That I Call Home.” Their haunting and ethereal sound set the stage perfectly for what is surely the reality television crime of the decade.

RELATED: Find Out Who Won The Voice Season 26 Here (SPOILERS)

Carson Daly let the audience in on a secret, a little mystery going on behind the scenes of The Voice, one involving “deep secrets, sabotage, and sweet temptations.” Someone has been stealing Snoop’s candy, and only Keith Morrison can crack the case with a very special Dateline mystery, “The Disappearance of Snoop Dogg’s Candy.”

In true Dateline fashion, the mystery unravels one thread at a time. Snoop goes for a sweet treat and finds his candy cabinet empty. Someone has raided Snoop’s candy stash, leaving nothing but empty jars and Skittles scattered hither and yon. “Everybody knows when I Coach I need my candy. It helps me think, gets my head right,” Snoop said. “I know it was one of these Coaches who stole my goods!”

Keith Morrison for Dateline. Photo: Patrick Randak/NBC

Armed with a pin board and yarn, Snoop goes to work figuring out which of his peers nabbed the sugary loot. He clears Queen Reba of all charges, on account of being too sweet herself, and sets his sights on Gwen Stefani. “I would never take Snoop’s candy, I don’t even have a sweet tooth,” Stefani responded. “But you know who does? Michael BubLIE.”

In the interrogation room (bet you didn’t know there was one of those backstage) Bublé denied all allegations before demanding a lawyer, breaking down, and curling into the fetal position atop the table. In the end, the proverbial call was coming from inside the house and the candy was found in Snoop’s jacket. It’s always the person you least suspect.