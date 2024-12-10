Myles Smith Is Performing on The Voice Finale: About the Singer

British singer-songwriter Myles Smith grew up in Luton, England, was raised in a British-Jamaican family, and was exposed to a wide variety of music. He graduated from the University of Nottingham in 2019 and got right to business. Not the music business, just business-business.

Smith launched his own company, and it was profitable just a few years later. He was successful, Smith explained to Billboard, but he wasn’t happy. He decided to give it all up and lean into that lifelong love of music. A few years later, he was charting on the Billboard Hot 100.

Now, Smith is headed to The Voice as a musical guest for the Season 26 Live Finale. Get to know him, below.

Everything to know about singer-songwriter Myles Smith

Myles Smith performs during the 2024 Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 29, 2024 in Glastonbury, England. Photo: Luke Brennan/Redferns

Like the Artists on The Voice, Smith is a relative newcomer to the professional music game. He started out like so many modern artists, uploading snippets of songs-in-progress online. In the fall of 2022, a clip posted to TikTok caught the attention of Eric Parker, who offered to be Smith’s manager.

They took an unconventional approach, building an audience before making a record. Smith kept posting online, recording covers of songs to cultivate a following that would be receptive to the sorts of original tracks he wanted to write. A few songs and millions of streams later, he signed a deal with RCA.

Smith has spoken about how performing online allowed him to reach a much wider audience; before the internet, he was playing to a handful of folks in the back of a pub. Over the last few years Smith has released several singles, including a cover of The Neighborhood’s “Sweater Weather,” which has drawn more than 8 million views across two videos on TikTok. Smith also released two EPs titled “You Promised a Lifetime” and “A Minute…”, both released in 2024.

On December 5, 2024, Smith was awarded the 2025 BRITs Rising Star Award, previously the Critics' Choice Award. It's given by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI). “Winning the BRIT award for Rising Star is such a surreal moment. Music has always been about connecting with people, and to see it resonate on this level is incredible. I’m so grateful to my team, my family, and especially the fans who’ve supported me every step of the way. Your belief in me means everything. This is just the beginning, and I’m so excited for what’s to come — thank you for being part of this journey,” Smith said in a statement, via Billboard.

You’ll be able to hear Smith for yourself on Tuesday December 10, when he performs “Stargazing” from his second EP during the two-night Live Finale of The Voice. The night will also include performances from Sting and Snoop Dogg, former Coaches Kelly Clarkson and Dan + Shay, Riley Green, and Tears for Fears. That’s in addition to duets from each of the Coaches and their remaining Artists.