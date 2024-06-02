All the Kid-Friendly Things to Do This Summer at Universal Orlando Resort

The summer of 2024 is perhaps one of the best times to make your way to Universal Orlando Resort given the mass of new kid-friendly options to delight your little ones with a vacation they’ll remember for a lifetime.

In addition to the fresh new Minion’s Land, the upcoming DreamWorks Land, and all the attractions that come with them, there are old standbys at Universal Island of Adventure and Universal Volcano Bay that will give your youngsters an experience like no other. With so many options to pack into your trip to Universal Orlando Resort, you may need some help understanding what’s on offer when you walk into the dizzyingly fun theme park. Don’t worry, we’re here to help.

Below is a rundown of just some of the many kid-friendly experiences you can have with your family at Universal Orlando Resort.

DreamWorks Land

Let’s start with the new stuff. When it opens on June 14, DreamWorks Land will have plenty to keep your kids occupied for perhaps your entire trip. Fans of the Shrek franchise can meet the ogre himself as well as Princess Fiona and Donkey when they visit Shrek’s Swamp. Once they’ve had their fill, your kids can make their way to Shrek’s Swamp for Little Ogres, where they can play in the water-heavy play areas to their hearts' content. For those who want to stay dry, they can move on over to Mama Luna Feline Fiesta, an interactive attraction featuring screens that let the children play with Mama Luna’s many cats. For the little musician in your life, they can try King Harold’s Swamp Symphony, where they can use a series of frog ribbits to create a melodic masterpiece.

Are your kids Trolls fans? They can meet beloved characters like Poppy, Viva, Tiny Diamond, Satin, and Chenille before taking a ride on the iconic Caterbus on the Trolls Trollercoaster. For those who want a play area that’ll keep them dry as well, there’s Poppy’s Playground, which offers an array of fun activities for the kids.

Finally, enter the world of Kung Fu Panda with Po’s Kung Fu Training Camp. Offering wet and dry play areas, your kids can get behind giant water cannons, in front of giant fans, and even bang a massive gong. What’s not to love at DreamWorks Land?

However, if after all that your kids still have maximum energy to burn, we suggest taking a jaunt over to DreamWorks Imagination Celebration, where the popular characters of Dreamworks Animation will come to life in a multisensory adventure combining hit pop songs, high-energy dancing, advanced technology, and more to create what is most likely the most imaginative party your kids have ever seen.

Minion's Land

Everyone loves the Minions. Not only can you let your kids stay in a Minion-themed hotel room, but you can also let them immerse themselves in all things Despicable Me at Minion’s Land this summer. They can meet all their favorite Illumination characters at the Illumination Theater before heading into the Villain-Con Minion Blast to test their mettle against some of the best baddies they love to hate from the Despicable Me movies. Once they’ve racked up a high score with their blaster, they can wind down at Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, where they’ll join Gru and his daughters on his latest scheme and go on a wild romp through his villainous laboratory.

Then, once they’ve worked up a proper appetite, you and yours can get some grub at the delicious Minion's Café, where a surprisingly sophisticated menu awaits kids and adults alike.

Universal Island of Adventure

You and your family can enter the wacky world of Dr. Seuss with several rides that would make even the Cat in the Hat drop his jaw. Kids can start on the Caro-Seuss-El which, as the name implies, is not your average carousel. Your kids are sure to marvel at every little Seussian twist, of which there are many. They can then enjoy delightful but kid-friendly rides like One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish, which puts them at the helm of their very own maneuverable fish. If they’re more of a roller coaster fan, try The Cat in the Hat ride or the High in the Sky Seuss Trolley Train Ride, which offers thrills that won’t be too much for the children.

Or, if your youngster is a dinosaur lover (or let’s face it, you’re an adult who loves them) head on over to Jurassic Park. Unlike the films, you’re sure to have a good time. This park will tickle their curiosity with Camp Jurassic, which lets them explore a prehistoric world while enjoying a dino-themed playground. They’ll further expand their brains at Jurassic Park Discover Center, where they can do cool things like test their DNA to see what kind of dinosaur they would be. Finally, for the thrill seekers, try Pteranodon Flyers, a ride that lets them slowly soar through the air in a comfy seat suspended from a track above. While the seats do sway to give it that authentic dino-flight feel, there are no big swings or scares for the kids.

Universal Volcano Bay

Last but not least, you can take your kids to Volcano Bay, where they can take a slow ride on the Kopiko Wai Winding River through the tropical landscape the park offers. You’ll quickly see that this is the place to beat the heat with an array of water-based attractions. For example, Waturi Beach is the place to be where the waves are always perfect. They can also check out Tot Tiki Reef, Puka Uli Lagoon, or Runamukka Reef where splash slides and tot-sized water volcanos will make them feel like they’re on another planet.