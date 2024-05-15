DreamWorks Land Virtual Tour Sees Shrek, Kung Fu Panda & Trolls Worlds Come to Life

Want your first live-action look at how the animated worlds of Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, and Trolls came to life at DreamWorks Land? Look no further.

At long last, Universal Studios Orlando Resort let eager fans inside its highly anticipated DreamWorks Land ahead of its grand opening this summer. Although the tour was virtual, it still gives people their first real look at the way some beloved animated characters have been brought to life across the park.

For those unfamiliar, DreamWorks Land is a new park opening at Universal Studios Orlando Resort that will let kids of all ages immerse themselves in the imaginative worlds of DreamWorks franchises like Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, and Trolls. While much has been revealed about what people can expect from the park since it was initially announced mere months ago, the new video sees the creative director of Universal Studios Orlando, Dean Orion, don his hard hat as he shows off just some of the many attractions waiting for your family when you visit the park.

First, he offers a look at Shrek’s Cottage, plucked directly from the films and brought to life in live-action for all to see. Although no characters came out to play during Orion’s tour, those who visit the park will get to meet Shrek, Fiona, and Donkey if they make their way to the cottage for a special meet and greet and a photo opportunity the family is sure to cherish for years to come.

An artist conceptual rendering of the Trolls Trollercoaster At Dreamworks Land At Universal Orlando Resort. Photo: Universal Parks & Resort

One character that did make an appearance in the video was none other than Pinocchio, who sat in a small treehouse overlooking Shrek’s Swamp for Little Ogres, a new play area within DreamWorks Land. If you press a button labeled “Fact Check” outside his treehouse, Pinocchio will share a fun fact that may or may not be true. If you’re wondering how to tell if he’s telling the truth or not, well, you’re probably not too familiar with Pinocchio.

Next on the tour is Trolls Treats, a new haven for guests with a sweet tooth where they can get all kinds of themed goodies from the world of Trolls. Attendees can then jump aboard the Caterbus and make their way to the park’s thrilling Trollercoaster, which is sure to delight fans of all ages while giving them the best (and fastest) look at the park there is.

Finally, the tour concludes in Po’s Kung Fu Training Camp where families can immerse themselves in the zen world of Kung Fu Panda. Start your journey off right by pulling a rope and banging a massive gong in the center of the camp to let the entire village know you’ve arrived!

“I can’t wait for you all to experience DreamWorks Land for yourself this summer at Universal Orlando Resort,” Orion concluded the tour.

If the video above got you excited to take your family on a romp through DreamWorks Land, you can all visit when the park officially opens on June 14, 2024.

For more information about tickets and booking for your future trip to Universal Epic Universe, check out Universal Orlando Resorts.