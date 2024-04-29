Universal Studios Orlando's New DreamWorks Land Gets an Official Opening Day

Universal Studios Orlando announces its summer 2024 events including the debut of DreamWorks Land. Here's when you and your family can go!

While construction continues to hum along at Universal Studio's Epic Universe theme park, there are a bunch of new things to look forward to this very summer 2024 at the Universal Studios Resort complex in Orlando, Florida, including the opening of its latest movie-themed park, DreamWorks Land.

RELATED: Universal Studios Rides that are Kid-Friendly

Across Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure there will be an all-new castle projection show in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade, the new nighttime lagoon spectacular CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular and the the biggest daytime parade ever at the theme park, Universal Mega Movie Parade. Last, but definitely not least, June 14 is the much-anticipated debut of the animation-centric area, DreamWorks Land, which will be the latest permanent section inside the theme parks for guests to experience inside and out.

If you're planning a summer vacation in Orlando, or even a day trip to Universal Studios Resort, here's a breakdown of all the summer fun you'll want to add to your itinerary.

When does DreamWorks Land Open?

An artist conceptual rendering of the Dreamworks Land Marquee at Universal Orlando Resort. Photo: Universal Parks & Resort

The beloved animated characters of DreamWorks Animation get their own home with DreamWorks Land exclusively found in Universal Studios Florida opening on June 14, 2024. Guests will be able walk, talk and play amongst the films of Shrek, Trolls and Kung Fu Panda. The expansive new area will feature interactive play areas, character meet and greets, an all-new indoor live show experience, unique treats and photo-worthy moments that are fun for the whole family. The area will also host the DreamWorks Imagination Celebration – a multi-sensory live show.

Universal Mega Movie Parade massive daytime parade

Universal Studios Florida has been expanding its daytime parade portfolio with Mardi Gras and Thanksgiving with its own Macy's Parade complete with huge balloons. But guests haven't seen anything until they experience the brand new Universal Mega Movie Parade. Debuting July 3, the Mega Movie Parade will feature 13 floats celebrating iconic Universal movies including E.T., Back to the Future, Jaws, Ghostbusters, Jurassic World, Illumination’s Minions and Sing and DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls and Kung Fu Panda. Keep an eye out for the 16-foot Stay Puft Marshmallow Man balloon too!

RELATED: Universal Orlando Kick Starts Halloween Horror Nights Earlier Than Ever in 2024

The Mega Movie Parade is included in your theme park admission. And be sure to visit Universal Orlando’s Summer Tribute Store which will complement the new parade experience and feature themed rooms, merchandise and photo ops inspired by some of the films that will be seen in the Universal Mega Movie Parade.

Hogwarts Always nightly summer projection show

Photo: Universal Orlando

If you're a Harry Potter fan, you can close your day with the new castle project show, Hogwarts Always. Debuting June 14 at Universal Islands of Adventure, on select nights guests can journey through iconic moments of a school year at Hogwarts. Per the theme park, the show will take viewers supply shopping in Diagon Alley, see an exhilarating ride aboard the Hogwarts Express, participate in the Sorting Ceremony, and celebrate the House Cup winner. There will be four different endings that celebrate each Hogwarts house and will culminate with a colorful pyrotechnic display.

Related

CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular nighttime show

Photo: Universal Orlando

Who doesn't want to see fireworks at the end of their theme park day? Universal Studios Florida's lagoon will play host to the all-new nighttime show CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular. A visual and aural extravaganza, the show will feature 228 fountains that reach heights up to 131 feet, 4K projection mapping, and more than 600 drones. The original soundtrack will also weave together the iconic scores of classics including Warner Bros. Pictures Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films, Jurassic World, Jaws, Shrek, Ghostbusters, Trolls, Back to the Future, Universal Monsters, Transformers, How to Train Your Dragon, E.T., Fast and Furious, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Minions, The Mummy and King Kong.

For more information about the new experiences opening at Universal Orlando Resort this summer, visit universalorlando.com/newfor2024.