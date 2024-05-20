These are the Movies To Watch If You're Visiting DreamWorks Land

Taking your family to Universal Orlando Resort's new DreamWorks Land? We'd suggest watching (or re-watching) these hits first!

Universal Studios Orlando Resort is is about to get even cooler with a new attraction ready to be the highlight of your summer. Soon, you can dive into the world of your favorite DreamWorks animated films when they're brought to life at the one and only DreamWorks Land.

The new attraction, DreamWorks Land, will showcase three fan-favorite franchises (for now): Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, and Trolls. If you need a refresher on these franchises before heading down to Florida (who doesn't love a good plane movie?) we've got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about the franchises you'll see at DreamWorks Land:

Shrek

An artist conceptual rendering of Shrek's Swamp Meet At Dreamworks Land At Universal Orlando Resort. Photo: Universal Parks & Resort

“What are you doing in my swamp?"

Get ready to hear this iconic line when you visit Shrek’s swamp at DreamWorks Land. Shrek is one of DreamWorks' most popular franchises from the early 2000s. The films follow Shrek, a grumpy ogre who prefers solitude. He lives in the land of Far Far Away, a place filled with classic fairytale creatures.

While trying to keep his swamp free from unwanted guests, Shrek, along with his hilarious sidekicks Donkey and Puss in Boots, embarks on a journey to rescue Princess Fiona, whom he later marries.

The franchise currently includes four films spanning over a decade as well as two spinoff films focused on Puss in Boots. The slapstick humor and adult wit have kept fans loving the films even years later. You can stream the whole Shrek franchise and its spinoffs on Peacock now.

Kung Fu Panda

Po (Jack Black) in DreamWorks Animation’s Kung Fu Panda 4, directed by Mike Mitchell. Photo: 2023 DreamWorks Animation

Everybody loves kung fu fighting! Get ready to journey to the Valley of Peace, an ancient land in China, and meet Po Ping, the kung fu-fighting panda. Kung Fu Panda follows Po and the Furious Five (Tigress, Monkey, Crane, Viper, and Mantis) as they kick, punch, and chop their way through villains to protect their home.

No other film serves up action, comedy, and dumplings quite like Kung Fu Panda. With four films under its belt, including the latest release earlier this year, it's a franchise that keeps delivering great action and you can watch much of it on Peacock as well.

Trolls

Trolls

Get your dancing shoes on and journey into the land of Trolls! Join Poppy, Branch, and their friends as they overcome obstacles, rescue their captured pals, protect other trolls, and spread love. These joyous, colorful movies will have you singing along to some of your favorite tunes.

There are four Trolls movies, with the latest released last fall, now available to stream on Peacock.