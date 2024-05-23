How To Get The Most From Your Villain-Con Minion Blast Blaster at Universal Parks

Want to know how to get all the cool power-ups at Villain-Con Minion Blast? Here's what you need to know.

One of Universal Orlando Resort’s most exciting attractions in its new Minions Land is, of course, the interactive Villain-Con Minion Blast game. Maybe you’ve played it, maybe you’re excited to play it or maybe you’ve never heard of it before. Either way, you’ll be excited to learn that there’s a way to maximize your experience with the very, very cool E-Liminator X blaster.

For those unfamiliar, Villain-Con Minion Blast lets you and your family go head-to-head with some of the greatest villains in the Despicable Me universe such as Belle Bottom, Jean Clawed and the rest of the Vicious 6. You’ll step into the largest convention of villains around the globe and shoot your shot (literally) at joining the infamous organization. After a brief walk on the convention floor, you convention goers will be issued their very own E-Liminator X blaster to compete against their friends, loved ones and fellow guests to prove just how good they can be at being bad.

Visitors will then step onto a moving walkway and get to blasting in an experience that offers video game-like fun for the whole family (yes, adults too). However, not all E-Liminator X blasters are the same. Here’s how you can make sure you’re getting the most out of yours.

How To Get The Villain-Con Minion Blast E-Liminator X Blaster Power-Ups

People playing Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast. Photo: Universal Parks

While everyone who is handed a blaster at Villain-Con Minion Blast will have equal base features, the attraction is the first to feature a connected gameplay experience for those who download the official Universal Orlando Resort App. With a simple tap to sync your app to your blaster, visitors can track their high scores, embark on special missions and, best of all, unlock evil perks and extra powerful blasts to help them gain the upper hand on their competition.

“In the Universal Orlando app is a Villain-Con game that you can access. And in the Villain-Con game you can set up an account, you can set up a profile and you can choose your villain name,” Project Manager at Universal Creative, Carson Luter, explained to NBC Insider in a recent interview. “You can fully customize your experience. So, the person next to you, if they don’t have the app, they may have kind of the basic lowdown of the blaster. But if you get the app, you can change all of your stuff. We have seasonal skins, so if you visit let’s say during May, you get a chicken pinata blaster for Cinco de Mayo. So just because you went to the park in that month you have a special kind of token, that’s a special modifier.”

The blasters come equipped with Freeze Rays, Banana Bombs, and Explosive Nunchucks, but the app will offer even more goodies for your little baddies, so it’s worth giving it a download and syncing to your blaster before you step on the ride. If you’re gonna be a villain, be the best!

Can Adults ride Villain-Con Minion Blast?

Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast at Universal Orlando. Photo: Universal Parks

Yup! The experience is fun for all ages. The only age restrictions on Villain-Con Minion Blast are children under 48” must be accompanied by a supervising companion and infants who must be held are not permitted. Otherwise, you can don your E-Liminator X blaster at any age and go wild.

Can you buy an E-Liminator X Blaster at Villain-Con Minion Blast?

People playing Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast. Photo: Universal Parks

While the functioning blasters used on the moving walkway attraction at Villain-Con Minion Blast are not for sale, toy versions of the blaster are indeed available to take home with you.

Luter explained to NBC Insider that the blaster is basically the same, only “a little smaller” for the retail toy version.

“This is the same model, they just shrunk it a little bit,” he explained. “It’s a little bit more toy-ified version of it. Kids get off the ride where we give you this really cool thing, right? Then we take it away from you. But then you’re in the retail store and you have an opportunity to get a similar version of it.”

He added: “It’s the E-Liminator X Blaster, which is super cool. It has all the same functions that the real one has, like, it lights up and has haptics and sounds come out of it. It’s cool!”

So, now that you know how to get the most out of your blaster, it’s time to join Gru and the Minions and earn your rightful place on the Vicious 6, only at Universal Orlando Resort.