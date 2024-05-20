Your Kids Can Live Out Their Wildest Minions Dreams at This Themed Hotel

While parents enjoy a luxury stay, the kids can let their imaginations run wild in this Minions-themed hotel.

If your kids simply can’t get enough of the Despicable Me Minions, there are two pieces of good news for you. The first is that they’ll be showing up bigger and better than ever in the upcoming film Despicable Me 4. The second is that there is a hotel in Orlando, Florida, that will let your little ones live out their wackiest Minions dreams while you get to relax and live the sweet life at a luxurious resort.

That’s right, families who want to end their day at Universal Studios Orlando resort with some Minions fun can book a stay at the Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, which has special kids’ rooms devoted to all things Despicable Me and Minions.

The Minions-Themed Hotel Rooms at Universal Orlando Resort

The Minions Kids Suite at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel in Orlando, Florida. Photo: Universal Parks & Resorts

While the hotel itself promises spacious comfort and luxury in the style of Portofino, Italy, that’s sure to make any parent’s vacation a thing of beauty, it’s also got a special treat for the kids. Instead of a boring old hotel room with no Minions, your kids can stay in a super fun hotel room with a lot of Minions. Simple, no?

While parents enjoy privacy in a beautiful adjacent master bedroom, the kids can have a blast in a room decked out to let their Minions dreams come true with all the splendor Gru’s laboratory can provide. They’ll get a little workbench, a desk, and, of course, two twin-sized beds designed to look like metal rocket sleeping pods for Minions. Add a gorgeous view and your kiddos will have no trouble letting their imaginations run wild while you enjoy the necessary downtime between stints at the park.

While a vacation is always nice, immersing your youngsters in the world of Minions has never been more relevant thanks to the upcoming release of Despicable Me 4 on July 3. So, why not go the extra mile and make their accommodations Minions-themed as well?

Other Minions Attractions at Universal Studios Orlando Resort

The Minions Kids Suite at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel in Orlando, Florida. Photo: Universal Parks & Resorts

In addition to the hotel and the release of the new movie, you can get even more of a Despicable Me fix at the Minions Land theme park at Universal Studios Orlando Resort, which promises hours of rides, attractions, food, shopping, and meet-and-greets steeped in the world of Despicable Me and the Minions. However, perhaps its premiere attraction is VillainCon Minions Blast, which allows you and your family to grab one of Gru’s blasters and test your mettle against Belle Bottom, Jean Clawed, and the rest of the Vicious 6.