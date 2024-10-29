Keke Palmer's Baby Son Made a Priceless Face After She Sang Stevie Wonder A Cappella

Password host Keke Palmer has accomplished a number of impressive projects during her career, but by far her cutest is her son, Leonidas, a.k.a "Leo."

Palmer first announced her pregnancy while hosting Saturday Night Live in December 2022, surprising and delighting fans when she revealed her baby bump. She welcomed Leonidas on February 25, 2023, and has shown some very sweet mommy-son moments on Instagram. Below, see all their cutest ones.

"Mommy’ing is coming along if you were looking for an update," Palmer wrote on Instagram in March 2023, "I have juggled quite a few careers but this is my greatest gig of all. Learning how to balance it all and looking forward to discovering this new person I am becoming. I will never be the same again, but if you thought I was a bad mama jamma before, you can’t imagine the greater purpose my son has given my life!"

Their visit to Rome

Adorable urban explorers. Leo drove a little race car. And wore adorable yellow sunglasses.

Leo the stylist

Leo was nice enough to help his mom get ready for the day, and later, for a performance.

Singing together

Of course Keke loves singing to Leo. She serenaded him with a little "Isn't [He] Lovely" by Stevie Wonder a cappella. His face during her singing is priceless!

And a fun little ditty about popcorn he can't get enough of.

And he clapped at hearing her voice!

Leo's busy schedule

Being the son of a multi-hyphenate, of course he has "HOBBIES."

The first time he said "Mama"

''I’m not crying YOU ARE,'' Palmer wrote when Leo clearly articulated the word.

Snuggling on the grass

"Yesterday morning he started slapping me in the face to get my attention lolol. All I did was close my eyes for 5 seconds and he's sticking his fingers up my nose!! Lol like really?" she lovingly captioned a post. "I love to hear my baby boy's laugh."

Keke Palmer's emotional birthday tribute to her son

"You make my life so worth living. If I’m being honest I have always teeter tottered with life. I have just always been so annoyed by it and the ups and the downs, and it has always seemed so painful for trivial reasons. Things could be so simple, and they’re not and that always gave me a bitter feeling," Palmer wrote on Leo's first birthday. "But since you my son, I have no confusion on why I am here! On my purpose or my value or why I should stay. I wanna stay for you. I want to be here to love and protect you and watch you be the good in this world!"

Family holidays

Of course, holidays present a wonderful opportunity to dress up. After a regular family Easter picture, Palmer leveled up to a full bunny costume and photo shoot. She also shared some sweet summer moments for Independence Day and a lovely New Year wish.

How Keke Palmer and her son, Leo, celebrated his birthday

Keke Palmer at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

“I took him to Camp Store where they do a lot of these little different experiential things for kids. They were doing one with Trolls so I got them all dressed up as a troll baby,” Palmer said of his birthday celebration, “He was Branch, he had the blue hair. We went down the slides. I got stuck on a few, but it was fabulous and so much fun. We had a little concert in the end."

Baby Leo dances on beat while Keke Palmer sings

“Hips moving on beat!” Palmer captioned an adorable clip of Leo shaking it. It's not the first time he's showed off his dance moves.

Glamorous photo shoots

He slayed as a baby. He slayed as a toddler. And of course Keke slays always.