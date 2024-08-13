Keke Palmer's Baby Son Clapping After Hearing Her Sing Is Maximum Cuteness

Joel McHale and Jimmy Kid Around in a No Kidding-Themed Round of Password

There's nothing cuter than your son being your biggest fan.

In an August 12 Instagram video shared by Password Host Keke Palmer, the 30-year-old mom showed off her gorgeous voice in a silly, impromptu song for her son Leo, who was sitting alongside her in his car seat. After a few seconds of "Oh, Leo" (the title we've given the track), the 1-year-old couldn't help himself, moving his legs to the beat and even giving Palmer a round of applause when it was all over. It's official: Leo approves of Palmer's lovely voice!

"Coming from work with mommy. I loveeee when she sings me this song. It's special for me and always calms me down!" the caption reads (from Leo's point of view, of course).

In case you haven't noticed, Leo is one of the cutest kids around — and this is just another sweet mother-son moment between him and Palmer.

Watch Leo's adorable clapping in the Instagram, below:

Keke Palmer earned a historic 2023 Emmy nod

Keke Palmer and Jimmy Fallon pose for a photo at The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon FYC event at the Pacific Design Center on April 14, 2024. Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC

Palmer became the first woman in 15 years to win an Emmy in the Outstanding Host for a Game Show category for Password.

Palmer's 2023 Emmy win surprised her, as evidenced by her speech on stage.

"Wow. That is so exciting, thank you so much," Palmer told the audience, per Deadline. "I'm really just so thankful, I'm almost speechless. I want to thank the people who allowed this to happen. Thank you to Jimmy Fallon, thank you to NBC."

Palmer could win this prestigious award for a second year in a row, as she's nominated (again!) in the Outstanding Host for a Game Show category for the 2024 Emmys, which air September 15.

And she's not the only celeb in the NBC universe who could find themselves with back-to-back wins. Please see: Reba McEntire, who won The Voice Season 25 and could do the same when she returns for Season 26 alongside Coaches Gwen Stefani, Michael Bublé, and Snoop Dogg. Maybe she and Palmer can celebrate at the end of the year if lightning strikes twice for them!