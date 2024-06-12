Keith Urban & Carrie Underwood's Romantic Duet Has Wedding-Ready Lyrics

The song is called "The Fighter" — and you need to add it to your love songs playlist now.

Keith Urban is happily married to Nicole Kidman, and Carrie Underwood is in bliss with husband Mike Fisher — but these country legends teamed up for a super romantic song, "The Fighter," that has the most swoon-worthy lyrics. In fact, people planning weddings, take note: This could be your first song!

Urban and Underwood actually performed "The Fighter" at the 2017 ACM Awards. It's one thing hearing the studio version, but seeing this duo perform it live was (and still is) a sight to behold. The vocal powerhouses tore the roof off the ACM Awards that year — full stop!

Watch the awesome performance here.

Moments like these remind fans why Urban and Underwood consistently appear on The Voice in either mentor or performer roles — they're two of the best and most influential artists in the industry. (Urban was most recently a Mega Mentor on The Voice Season 25. Watch his appearance on Peacock now.)

Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood are a match made in musical heaven

Recorded in 2016, "The Fighter" immediately became one of Urban's most beloved songs, and it was created very quickly.

"That song, it just came out incredibly quick — probably the fastest song that I've written in a long, long time; the idea came very quickly. I was working with [famed songwriter] Busbee that day; we were in London," Urban told The Boot. "I was actually driving to the studio to work on this other song we started, and I had most of the chorus in my head, and it felt like I had most of the song in my head — the verses just had to flesh out. I walked into the studio and played the chord progression, and [Busbee] built this track really quickly, and then I could sing over the top of it."

Ultimately, Urban credits the bond he shares with Kidman for the song's power.

"It was just a very quick, quick song to write, because I literally thought about Nic and I and our relationship in the beginning, and some of the things we had said all went into that song," he said.

"The Fighter" by Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood lyrics

I know he hurt you

Made you scared of love, too scared to love

He didn't deserve you

'Cause you're precious heart is a precious heart

He didn't know what he had and I thank God, oh

And it's gonna take just a little time

But you're gonna see that I was born to love you

What if I fall? (I won't let you fall)

What if I cry? (I'll never make you cry)

And if I get scared? (I'll hold you tighter)

When they're tryna get to you, baby, I'll be the fighter

What if I fall? (I won't let you fall)

What if I cry? (I promise I'll never make you cry)

And if I get scared? (I'll hold you tighter)

When they're tryna get to you, baby, I'll be the fighter

Look in the mirror

You're beautiful, so beautiful

I'm here to remind you

You're my only one, let me be the one

To heal all the pain that he put you through

With love like you never knew

Just let me show you

What if I fall? (I won't let you fall)

What if I cry? (I'll never make you cry)

And if I get scared? (I'll hold you tighter)

When they're tryna get to you, baby, I'll be the fighter

What if I fall? (I won't let you fall)

What if I cry? (I promise I'll never make you cry)

And if I get scared? (I'll hold you tighter)

When they're tryna get to you, baby, I'll be the fighter

I wanna believe that you got me, baby

I swear I do from now until the next life

I wanna love, wanna give you all my heart

What if I fall? (I won't let you fall)

What if I cry? (oh, I'll never make you cry)

And if I get scared? (I'll hold you tighter)

When they're tryna get to you, baby, I'll be the fighter

What if I fall? (I won't let you fall)

What if I cry? (I promise I'll never make you cry)

And if I get scared? (I'll hold you tighter)

When they're tryna get to you, baby, I'll be the fighter

What if I fall?

What if I cry?

And if I get scared? (I'll hold you tighter)

When they're tryna get to you, baby, I'll be the fighter