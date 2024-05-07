Keith Urban Was the Perfect Gentleman Helping Wife Nicole Kidman Up the Met Steps

L. Rodgers Performs "Up to the Mountain (MLK Song)" By Patty Griffin | The Voice Lives | NBC

Don't worry, everybody; chivalry isn't dead. Keith Urban is making sure of it.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman turn heads at the 2024 Met Gala

At the 2024 Met Gala, Urban and wife Nicole Kidman wasted absolutely no time turning heads with their dazzling, coordinated black and white ensemble. The pair navigated the evening's dress code with masterful ease, if we say so ourselves. Urban was dressed to kill in a stunning black Balenciaga suit with a white bow tie, while Kidman was her usual stunning self in a custom black and white Balenciaga gown that was a reimagining of a 1950s Cristóbal Balenciaga Couture ensemble.

Urban was seen lovingly holding his wife's hand as she walked up the Met steps, but he was also steadying her and keeping Kidman balanced as she posed for photos. It was fantastic to see the Voice The Voice Season 25 Mega Mentor go the extra mile to ensure his partner was comfortable – especially after Kidman revealed to PEOPLE this week that despite attending the Met many times over the years, she still gets irrationally nervous.

All in all, Urban was what millions of people want in a partner: someone to lean on.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the 2024 Costume Institute Benefit for "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

It's just another shining example of the unbreakable and authentic bond between two of Hollywood's best. In 2014, Kidman famously told TODAY that her husband was "her rock," and it's good to see that nothing's changed a decade later.

Just moments before arriving at the 2024 Met Gala, Kidman expressed anxiety about attending the event. Thankfully, she revealed to PEOPLE that she has the perfect antidote for what ails her.

The couple has known each other since 2005 – and, unsurprisingly, Urban's gentlemanly, country-boy qualities are a source of calmness for the award-winning actress.

"I have my man with me," she explained as she reached for her husband.