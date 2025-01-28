All About Jordin Sparks' Whirlwind Love Story with Husband Dana Isaiah

Jordin Sparks is no longer in the "Battlefield" of love, now that she's happily married to Dana Isaiah. The pair are parents to one son as well. With Sparks co-hosting TODAY With Jenna And Friends on Tuesday, January 28 get to know her family, here.

Sparks and Isaiah got married in secret

In 2017, Sparks made a major surprise double announcement: She was married with a baby on the way. In November, the singer revealed to People that she'd wed Isaiah, then an aspiring model, in February over Super Bowl weekend in Houston. Isaiah was already planning on a move to California for his career, and the pair struck up a friendship over text. When they met on April 12, sparks (pun intended) flew.

“A couple days after we had actually met, I was like in my head ‘That’s going to be my husband! That’s my husband right there,'” she told the outlet, adding. “When I’m with him, I feel comfort and safety and calm and peace, and those aren’t things that I normally felt. So it was a little wake-up call for me.”

They eloped in July, and Sparks discovered she was pregnant in August. “It was about five days after he moved to L.A. He comes in and I go ‘I’m pregnant.’ It was such a shock for both of us. I turned around and started bawling in the closet,” she revealed. “It’s been really crazy because everything changes. Everything has been so crazy and fast-forward. Once we got over the initial shock of it, now again just like it is with the marriage, to be able to share that this amazing thing is happening, it’s such a great thing. We did this together!”

Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah Thomas arrive to The Inaugural Gateway Celebrity Fight Night held at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa on March 12, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Michael Tran/Getty Images

As for the baby news, “We’re both really excited,” she said. “He’s been like, ‘I want to shout it from the mountain tops!’ We’re really proud to be married to each other and to be celebrating this.”

Baby Dana arrived in May 2018

Sparks gave birth to Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr. on May 2, 2018. “It was miraculously beautiful,” Sparks told People of delivering "DJ," adding, "I was absolutely overwhelmed with joy. He was and is everything we imagined.”

With DJ, their family is complete. "DJ is everything and more, and I couldn't ask for anything else. We're good with just one kid," she told OK! in 2022. "I have to balance my career and figuring out everything, in addition to spending time with my husband and DJ. I want to give DJ as as much of my time and be able to present in all these different situations. If I had to split my time between more than one kid, that would be difficult. There would be nothing left of me at the end of the day. If people call me selfish, that's OK, but I want DJ to have a fully present mom."

Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr. and Jordin Sparks at the world premiere of Candy Cane Lane held at the Regency Village Theatre on November 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety

At the time, she revealed that the then--4.5-year-old was getting into music, just like his mom. "We were just playing guitar before his nap. My friend got him this acoustic guitar and he can strum! He might not be hitting the right key, but he was singing 'Bingo.' It was the cutest thing! When we're in the car, he gets into all the music we play. He also knows my voice. He definitely has musical instincts," she said.

Since becoming parents, Jordin and Dana have remained as in-love as ever. On their seventh wedding anniversary, the singer shared on Instagram, "7 years of loving, laughing, building and elevating with you. I’d find you in any universe or timeline and I will always, ALWAYS choose you. 🤍."

In March 2024, she shared an adorable video of her husband surprising her at work, in which she breaks down in happy tears. "What did I do to deserve this man??? He’s a literal Angel?! 🤍😇" she wrote.

