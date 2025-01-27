10-Year-Old Peter Rosalita Belting Whitney Houston Shouldn't Be Humanly Possible

Adam Levine, Michael Bublé, Kelsea Ballerini and John Legend Get Deep | Behind the Mic | The Voice

Asher HaVon Performs "I Will Always Love You" by Whitney Houston | The Voice Finale | NBC

Asher HaVon Performs "I Will Always Love You" by Whitney Houston | The Voice Finale | NBC

As many fans already know, Whitney Houston was on a level all her own, recording number-one hits like "I Will Always Love You" and "How Will I Know" throughout her career en route to becoming a bonafide legend in the industry.

How to Watch Watch America’s Got Talent on NBC and Peacock.

For decades, Houston established herself as one of the most recognizable and iconic voices in music, which is why America's Got Talent viewers were treated to a moment when 10-year-old Peter Rosalita took the stage in Season 16 to deliver Houston's classic "I Have Nothing." It was utterly breathtaking, and it's a performance well worth revisiting today!

10-year-olds should not be able to sing like this.

The crowd jumped out of their seats as soon as Rosalita hit the song's trademark high note in the first chorus.

RELATED: How 5-Year-Old Heavenly Joy's Broadway-Caliber Singing Voice Astounded AGT

Everything about Rosalita screamed "star power," from his powerful vocals to his stage presence.

The highlight was the young man effortlessly launching into the song's difficult key change just a few seconds after holding one of the wildest notes we've ever heard a child sing. It's impossible not to be blown away by Rosalita's talents.

In the end, this performance of "I Have Nothing" received one of the most well-deserved standing ovations from the audience and Judges in AGT history. Whitney Houston herself was surely smiling down on the stage that evening. However, in a somewhat shocking fashion, Rosalita failed to advance past the Live Semi-Finals round. It doesn't matter, the youngster gave AGT fans a moment they'd always remember.

Peter Rosalita attends "America's Got Talent" Season 16 at Dolby Theatre on August 31, 2021 in Hollywood, California; Whitney Houston performs on stage in 1996. Photo: Amy Sussman/WireImage; Phil Dent/Redferns

It was performances like this one — as well as his jaw-dropping cover of Celine Dion's "All By Myself" that sent fans into a tizzy after his early elimination, but that only set the stage for his triumphant return for America's Got Talent: All-Stars a year later!

Here's what to know about "I Have Nothing"

Released in 1993 as the third single from The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album, "I Have Nothing" was another runaway hit for the singer. It spent 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at #4 on April 3, 1993.

RELATED: Nightbirde's Raw New Single “Gold” Was Written As She Battled Breast Cancer (EXCLUSIVE)

"I Have Nothing" enjoyed more than just commercial success — critics were in love with the song, too! After its release, UK-based music historian James Masterton said the song is "a classic ballad like the Whitney we used to know and love showing her voice off to best effect and making a deservedly high new entry." AllMusic called the track a "first-rate urban pop song that skillfully captures Houston at her best."