Nightbirde's Raw New Single “Gold” Was Written As She Battled Breast Cancer (EXCLUSIVE)

The inspiring legacy of this America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer winner lives on nearly three years after her death.

The late Jane Marczewski’s ethereal music and uplifting message is still making a powerful impact. Nearly three years after the singer and songwriter known as Nightbirde died from breast cancer in 2022, her music catalogue continues to grow.

She made her mark on the country’s hearts during her time on America’s Got Talent Season 16 in 2021. Unfortunately, she had to leave the show early due to her health.

On the heels of the posthumous release of “Still Got Dreams,” her third single “Gold” — which NBC Insider can now exclusively reveal — brings together heart-wrenching lyrics and a synth pop beat.

Nightbirde. Photo: Courtesy of Jacqueline Day

Her brother Mitch Marczewski quit his full time job in 2022 to help establish the Nightbirde Foundation and is the CEO and Chairman of the Board. The foundation honors Jane’s memory by supporting other women battling cancer using all proceeds from her music and merchandise sales. In an interview with NBC Insider, Marczewski opened up about the unique experience of bringing his sister’s life's work to audiences.

“We desire to bring hope to women in their darkest times, particularly women with breast cancer,” he said.

The foundation’s primary mission is two-fold: Inspire people with Nightbirde’s music and also provide tangible support with financial grants or gifts of hope boxes for those undergoing cancer treatment.

All about Nightbirde’s new song “Gold”

The song is the latest release off Nightbirde’s album “Still Got Dreams” dropping on February 20. “Gold” is one of many emotionally raw songs Jane wrote during her cancer journey, Marczewski explained.

Many committed AGT fans will recall Nightbirde’s incredible Golden Buzzer moment in Season 16. The video of her Audition singing her original song, “It’s ok,” and Judge Simon Cowell hitting the Golden Buzzer has 79 million views and counting.

Though the single's title calls to mind the knockout AGT performance, Mitch thinks the song was written beforehand.

“Whether or not she was thinking, I want to get that Golden Buzzer, and that’s what I’m looking for maybe, she never told me that,” Marczewski said. “That’d be wild if it did.”

He explained that the song juxtaposes a fun 1980s vibe with “introspective” lyrics.

“I think that’s just something that Jane encapsulated really well,” Marczewski said, referring to her blunt honesty while facing cancer, paired with her unflinching resilience to pursue happiness. “Be honest about the truth of the situation, but still… not allowing it to affect the way that she lives her life. The song itself is a fun little like snapshot into that.”

Listen to Nightbirde’s new song “Gold”

“Gold” was produced by Geoff Duncan and includes a guitar solo in the striking track.

“They worked on these songs before she passed away,” Marczewski said. “He really had to do some heavy lifting to like produce them in such a way that we could release them… cause she can’t come back and do another vocal cut.”

The foundation's motivation to spark hope stems from Jane's legacy.

Nightbirde on Season 16 of "AGT." Photo: Getty Images

“You don’t have to wait until your cancer goes away before you decide to be happy,” her brother said, echoing Jane’s own words she uttered during her famed AGT audition. “You don’t have to wait until your prognosis is awesome before you decide to live your life.”

Jane’s music is another vehicle for the foundation to provide encouragement and hope.

“This music and this album allows me to do that everyday. It gives me a another tool in my toolbox to be able to help women.”

The song released Friday, January 24 at midnight and is now available for purchase or streaming on all major platforms.