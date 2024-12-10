Nightbirde's Memory Is Kept Alive Nearly 3 Years After Her Death with Raw New Song

Nearly three years following her tragic passing, Jane Marczewski — the enchanting vocalist who stole hearts on America's Got Talent as Nightbirde — continues to inspire. The posthumous release of her single "Still Got Dreams" is a resounding example of how Nightbirde continues to hold space within hearts.

On Friday, December 6, Nightbirde's family shared a precious gift with her fans: The posthumous release of "Still Got Dreams." The song, a testament to her unyielding optimism and artistry in the face of struggle, offers a poignant glimpse into Nightbirde's battle with cancer amid personal crisis. It's a powerful reminder of how her raw emotionality and vulnerability first captivated hearts during her AGT journey. The proceeds from Nightbirde's music and artistic projects are donated to the Nightbirde Foundation, a nonprofit that supports women battling breast cancer.

Listen to Nightbirde's new single, "Still Got Dreams," below, and listen up for an appearance from another legendary AGT Act.

Hear Nightbirde's posthumous single "Still Got Dreams"

"Still Got Dreams" is the title single for Nightbirde's upcoming posthumous album, promising more magical hits from the AGT fan favorite.

This emotional power ballad, with its message beautifully amplified by the Mzansi Youth Choir, is a testament to the hope and inspiration that Nightbirde's music continues to bring. Behind Nightbirde's angelic vocals, the Season 18 AGT Golden Buzzer winners sing in isiZulu, "We ngoma ngiyakholwa Kuwe usisibonelo," (translation: 'I believe music is a wonderful gift.') Nightbirde's music and show-stopping vocals truly are the gift that keeps on giving.

"One of the ways Jane inspired the world was through her bravery in facing insurmountable odds," Nightbirde's brother, Mitch Marczewski Jr., told Billboard. "The message of 'Still Got Dreams' reinforces the fact that even though people may be beat up by their circumstances, they can still pursue their dreams. If there's ever a time to remind people to pursue their dreams, it's now."

The Mzansi Youth Choir of South Africa appears on Nightbirde's new song

AGT fans could never forget when they first met Nightbirde in 2021 when she auditioned for Season 16 by singing an original song "It's OK," a ballad centered around her recent cancer re-diagnoses. The inspirational performance earned Nightbirde a Golden Buzzer from Judge Simon Cowell and remains one of his most cherished Golden Buzzers from the hit talent competition. Nightbirde's health took a turn during the competition, leading to her withdrawal and eventually passing in February 2022 at the age of 31.

Nightbirde's passing rocked the AGT family, so when the Mzansi Youth Choir of South Africa auditioned for AGT in Season 18 with a touching tribute to Nightbirde's "It's OK," few dry eyes were left in the room. True to the spirit of Nightbirde's audition, the Mzansi Youth Choir of South Africa became Golden Buzzer winners and earned the praise of Nightbirde's family. The group's reverence for the AGT legend makes them a heartwarming inclusion within the final draft of Nightbirde's new single.

Though her life was tragically brief, Nightbirde's music and message remain timeless as "Still Got Dreams" proves that hope can thrive even in life's darkest chapters.