The America's Got Talent Judges were so shocked by Peter Rosalita's voice.

You Won't Believe This 10-Year-Old's Explosive Vocals Belting Celine Dion on AGT

As soon as 10-year-old Peter Rosalita took the America's Got Talent stage in Season 16, fans knew they were in for something special. He's a young singer, which the show has featured before, but his performance helped AGT reach new levels of incredible.

Rosalita sang Celine Dion's "All By Myself" for his Audition, and it was pure magic. He belted the song like a pro, his vocals sounding literal decades ahead of his small age.

The Judges and viewers were stunned by the rendition. Howie Mandel put it best: "You're amazing," he told the young star.

"Mariah [Carey] better watch out," Heidi Klum added.

It was quite a debut for one of the youngest performers in AGT history. After receiving a heaping amount of praise from the Judges, Rosalita gave fans arguably the best moment of the night: running to his mom on the side of the stage for a gigantic hug. Aww! It was a night nobody watching will ever forget.

Unfortunately, Rosalita didn't make it out of the Live Semifinal round that season, but millions of viewers still remember his talent. In fact, he made another indelible impression on the world with a fantastic return performance a few years later on AGT: All-Stars.

