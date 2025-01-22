How 5-Year-Old Heavenly Joy's Broadway-Caliber Singing Voice Astounded AGT

She sang "In Summer" from Frozen for her Audition and completely floored the America's Got Talent Judges.

America's Got Talent has a storied history of showcasing out-of-this-world singers. Whether it's last season's winner Richard Goodall, Darci Lynne and her puppet pals, or Susan Boyle (mostly of Britain's Got Talent fame), we've met so many talented vocalists through this universe.

One of the youngest to come from the AGT franchise? Heavenly Joy, who auditioned for the show at just 5 years old back in 2015. She sang "In Summer" from the movie Frozen and delivered vocals that can only be described as Broadway-caliber.

Especially by the end of the performance, Joy was singing in an impossibly high falsetto tone and belting long, sustained notes only musical theater veterans can handle. Well, musical theater veterans and Heavenly Joy.

Heavenly Joy gave a Broadway-worthy AGT Audition at just 5 years old

Heavenly Joy performs on America's Got Talent Season 10. Photo: Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank

It's no surprise that the AGT Judges at the time gave Joy a glowing review. "You're going places, I'm telling ya," Howard Stern said during the episode. "...I think Shirley Temple is living somewhere inside of you. Is that possible?"

"I think America's going to fall in love with you, Heavenly," Heidi Klum said, to which Howie Mandel replied, "I bet you dollars to doughnuts that they are already in love with her. You are Heavenly! You really are."

Later in 2015, the year she competed on AGT, Heavenly Joy sang an a cappella cover of "This Little Light of Mine" for Kathie Lee Gifford on TODAY that further demonstrated her profound talent. You can watch that here.

Where is Heavenly Joy from AGT now?

Joy was eliminated from America's Got Talent Season 10 after the Judges' Cuts. Now 15 years old, Heavenly Joy actively posts music to her Instagram (which boasts almost 80K followers). She also maintains a strong Christian faith. At the end of 2024, she shared a video of herself singing a worship song and captioned it, "Trust the lord with all your heart, your mind, and your soul, Leave your burdens at His feet! If anyone is in Christ you are a New Creation: the old has gone, the new is here! Go into 2025 with a Christ mindset!

Let Jesus take control and change your life forever!!"