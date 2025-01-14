How 13-Year-Old Courtney Hadwin's Steven Tyler-Level Rock Voice Gobsmacked AGT

It's been six years, and we still can't believe it!

There are times when viewers literally can't believe what they're seeing or hearing on America's Got Talent, and today, we're turning back the clock to one of the most jaw-dropping surprises of all time!

When 13-year-old Courtney Hadwin walked onto the AGT stage in Season 13, viewers could feel her trepidation. Not everyone can handle the bright lights of the competition, and Hadwin seemed shy and nervous as she stood quietly.

After uncomfortably answering questions from the Judges, viewers prepared themselves for an awkward performance. After all, it's not uncommon for the pressure to get the best of people. But what happened next was nothing short of amazing.

Howie Mandel had "no words to describe it."

"It's like a switch just turned over," said Heidi Klum.

As Hadwin immediately launched into a high-octane version of Otis Redding's iconic "Hard to Handle" with the stage presence and confidence of a rock star, the crowd leapt to their feet, and the Judges' jaws hit the floor.

Watch Courtney Hadwin's unforgettable audition here.

Hadwin's performance was everything AGT symbolizes. The allegedly bashful teenager sang with the bravado of Steven Tyler, including a stunning run that showed off her upper register, garnering a "Whoa!" from Mandel. It was awe-inspiring!

Her shocking (in the best way) version of "Hard to Handle" earned her a Golden Buzzer as she cemented her place in the AGT history books.

"You are not from this era, you're from a whole different era," an exasperated Mandel told her before telling a story about how Janis Joplin was signed to a record deal out of nowhere when she was "discovered." Of course, he couldn't sign Hadwin to a record deal, but he could give her a Golden Buzzer — which he did, which sent the crowd into a frenzy.

It was one of the most memorable moments in AGT history and another reminder that we should never ever Judge a book by its cover.

Simon Cowell put it best: "That was an audition I will never forget."

Courtney Hadwin: "The stage is the place where I feel most myself"

Courtney Hadwin on America's Got Talent Season 13 Episode 3. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

As it turns out, performing on stage brings out the best in Hadwin, and it's a transformation for which all of us should be thankful.

In a 2018 interview with Forbes, Hadwin spoke about her unbelievable run on the show, which ultimately ended with her coming up short in the Finals. In addition to calling her experience "amazing and so unforgettable," she let fans know that the person on that stage was authentically her!

"I am just me and it was great that AGT let me be me on stage," Hadwin explained. "I think the stage is the place where I feel most comfortable and most myself."