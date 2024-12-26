Idina Menzel's Voice Soars on "Let It Go," Classroom Instruments-Style

Kids have had "Let It Go" on repeat since Frozen was released in 2013 — so it only makes sense to perform the power ballad with some classroom instruments.

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

In March 2014, Idina Menzel — who voiced Elsa and sang "Let It Go" in the original Disney animated movie — joined Jimmy Fallon and The Roots for an installment of the iconic recurring Tonight Show segment — and the alternate version remains whimsically majestic.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood's Mega-High Notes Singing "O Holy Night" Are Spiritual Wonders

Idina Menzel's "Let It Go" performance with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots will give you chills

Fallon and the band played a variety of instruments including kazoo, xylophone, and bongos, while Menzel's instruments were a triangle and her incredible voice.

Fallon kept the beat by playing some toy blocks (Fun fact: The "LIG" blocks stand for "Let It Go" and were borrowed from Fallon's daughter, Winnie). Menzel sang the opening of the number, but it was when Fallon hit play on the Casio keyboard that the soaring ballad was kicked up a notch to the showtstopper the world knows by heart.

The Tonight Show Host provided some backing vocals, but left the difficult high notes for Menzel, who belted them effortlessly — while sitting down, no less.

The Roots' Kamal Gray, Frank Knuckles, Questlove, Jimmy Fallon, The Roots' Black Thought, singer Idina Menzel, The Roots' James Poyser, Captain Kirk Douglas, Mark Kelley, Damon Bryson play "Let It Go" with classroom instruments on March 3, 2014 in The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Season 1, Episode 11. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Elsa is just one of the iconic roles Menzel has played throughout her career. She originated the role of Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, and even made a special cameo in the 2024 film adaptation alongside with her original Wicked co-star Kristin Chenoweth.

"Let It Go" has been a phenomenon since its 2013 release — so much so that the song has been certified Diamond, meaning it "has moved at least 10 million equivalent units by combining sales and streaming numbers."

RELATED: The Wicked Broadway Cameos You May Have Missed in the Wicked Movie

"I'll never get sick of it, honestly. People always think you get sick of singing a song over and over," Menzel said on the American Idol red carpet in May 2024 after accepting the Diamond certificate for the song's milestone achievement. "But the truth is, if you really listen and embrace it, songs take on new meanings depending on what's happened in my life, who's sitting out there in the audience, maybe a young kid in a blue dress."

"You always have different people to sing it for or different realizations about yourself and what it means to you," she continued. "I have heard a million stories, and each one is very profound and moving to me."

Watch Menzel's amazing Classroom Instruments performance in The Tonight Show video above.