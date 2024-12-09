Carrie Underwood's Mega-High Notes Singing "O Holy Night" Are Spiritual Wonders

The country singer released her first Christmas album, My Gift, in September 2020.

Carrie Underwood singing "O Holy Night" is heavenly.

The country music superstar released her first Christmas album, My Gift, in September 2020. The holiday release is filled with classics like "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "Silent Night." She also collaborated with former Voice Coach John Legend on the emotional original ballad "Hallelujah," as well as featuring Isaiah Fisher, her elder son with husband Mike Fisher, on "Little Drummer Boy."

Another hymn that she performed on the collection of standards and spiritual songs was "O Holy Night," which she performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in December of the same year.

Carrie Underwood's vocals soar on Christmas song "O Holy Night"

Dressed in a deep blue dress, standing in front of a backdrop filled with stars, Underwood belted the Christmas carol on The Tonight Show. It's fitting that Underwood's Christmas album is called My Gift, because she certainly delivered.

A beautiful backing band consisting of violins, a cello, piano, and drums elevated the powerful performance, letting Underwood's vocals soar. By the end of the number, the stage is bathed in heavenly white light as Underwood hits celestial high notes.

Underwood also appeared on TODAY in December 2020, where she told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb about how recording My Gift that summer was a nice respite from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I got the incredible gift of getting to sing these inspirational, happy, joyful, hopeful song in the middle of the year," she explained. "It was different, but it gave me so much peace to be able to go into the studio and record these songs."

"Your rendition of 'O Holy Night,' which is my favorite Christmas hymn, just gives me chills. And just so you know I will be listening to it in July because I love it so so much," Guthrie told Underwood.

Prepare to feel the spirit of the holiday season with Underwood's rousing and heavenly performance of "O Holy Night" in The Tonight Show video above. To enjoy more of Carrie Underwood's gorgeous live performances, check out her "Walkaway Joe" duet with Kelsea Ballerini, the time she joined Dolly Parton for a rendition of Parton's "I Will Always Love You," and her team-up with Reba McEntire for a version of her classic "Does He Love You."