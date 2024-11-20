Carrie Underwood & Kelsea Ballerini Duetting "Walkaway Joe" Is a Country Masterpiece

The first time the two stars sang together was pure magic.

More than five years ago, Carrie Underwood and The Voice Coach Kelsea Ballerini performed one of the most delicate and moving country covers of all time. Let's take a trip down memory lane, shall we?

On April 16, 2019 in Nashville, during Ballerini's induction ceremony into the Grand Ole Opry family, the two powerhouse singers took the stage for a dazzling rendition of the 1992 Trisha Yearwood hit "Walkaway Joe" that fans of all ages need to hear. The duo introduced the classic song to a new generation with an emotional performance that perfectly highlighted the stars' strengths.

Watch the unforgettable duet of "Walkaway Joe" here.

It was the first time music fans witnessed Underwood and Ballerini singing together, and the result was overwhelmingly powerful. The women harmonized effortlessly with soft, understated notes that paid respect to Yearwood's original version of "Walkaway Joe" yet still incorporated each singer's unique vocal inflections. Their voices were meant to sing the same song. It was a masterpiece.

The song's heartbreaking tale of a young woman heartbroken over a love that constantly lets her down is a classic theme in country music, but Underwood and Ballerini delivered the message loud and clear — and certainly made Yearwood proud.

Fans couldn't keep their eyes off Ballerini, and for good reason. We don't know what's more adorable — Ballerini grooving and vibing to the mid-song instrumental solo (before making eye contact with the camera and composing herself) or her sweetly mouthing the words that Underwood sings!

Kelsea Ballerini attends night two of The 51st CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium on June 7, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee; Carrie Underwood attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

We have a feeling the world will fall in love with the 31-year-old when Ballerini makes her Coaching debut in Season 27 of The Voice in 2025!

Here's what to know about "Walkaway Joe"

Released by Yearwood in 1992 as the second single from her album Hearts in Armor, "Walkaway Joe" was a commercial success for the star, reaching the #2 spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in early 1993. The track was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Country Vocal Performance — Female category, ultimately losing out to Mary Chapin Carpenter's "Passionate Kisses."

"Walkaway Joe" also features background vocals courtesy of Don Henley of "The Boys of Summer" fame.

The song's music video is famous, too — a young Matthew McConaughey starred as the hunky male lead a full year before he gained recognition in the 1993 film Dazed and Confused. (And yes, the video is just as sweet and romantic as you'd imagine!)