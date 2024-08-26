All About Dylan Dreyer's Kids, Husband, and Family

Broadcaster Dylan Dreyer has her hands full at work, co-hosting the third hour of TODAY and working as a meteorologist for NBC News. And she's just as busy at home, raising three boys with her husband. Brian Fichera. Keep reading to learn all about her family of five.

Dylan Dreyer and her husband, Brian Fichera, are both in the NBC family

Dyland Dreyer appears on The TODAY Show on Monday, April 15, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Dreyer met Fichera, who grew up in a Boston suburb, when they were both working at NBC’s Boston affiliate station, WHDH. Fichera, a cameraman by trade, was an in-studio technician, and Dreyer was a meteorologist, per People. The couple became engaged in 2011 and married in 2012, shortly after Dreyer started her TODAY career as a weekend co-host. Fichera is now a producer with NBC News.

Dyaln Dreyer's kids

The pair became parents on December 17, 2016, when Dreyer gave birth to their son Calvin Bradley Fichera. As a kid, Calvin was taken to the emergency room with a multitude of painful symptoms (per ET), and testing determined that he has Celiac disease, which is a severe gluten intolerance. Now, thanks to his mom's efforts to make gluten-free meals for Calvin, he's living a happy, pain-free, "totally normal" childhood, she told People.

Dreyer experienced secondary infertility and a miscarriage while trying to conceive her second child with Fichera, a journey she opened up about in a personal essay on TODAY.com. In December 2019, the TODAY cast threw Dreyer a baby shower to celebrate that she was expecting her second child. She gave birth to Oliver George Fichera on January 2, 2020.

Dreyer announced in May 2021 that they were expecting their third child, another boy. "Can't have a girl if we tried. We tried. We're done, this is it. ... We're out of names!" she said on the show (per People), adding, "We really enjoy having kids. Calvin and Ollie, they're so much fun. And we're like, 'Let's try for a third.' And it wasn't happening so we said, 'Let's forget it, let's move on.' And then, of course, surprise!" Russell James Fichera arrived September 29, 2021.

In 2022, Dreyer left Weekend TODAY to spend more time with her family, which also includes a dog, Bosco.

Their household is "tiny" but cozy

Dreyer herself described the family's apartment as "tiny," and admits it takes a lot of work to raise three boys in New York City. Over the summer, she dared her co-host Craig Melvin to babysit her kids for an afternoon, and he did his best to deal with their triple-decker bunk bed.

Dylan Dreyer credits her mom for being a great role model

“She always let us make our own decisions," Dreyer, who was raised in New Jersey, said of her upbringing on TODAY. Once she became a mom herself, Dreyer decided to take the same tack with her three boys by “letting them take risks and letting them explore.”

She also recalled how her mom helped her launch her on-camera career: “I’ll never forget when I got the call from Erie, Pennsylvania, to come out for an interview...it (was) an eight-hour drive, but my mom got behind the wheel. It was my first job on TV, and I wouldn’t have gotten it if it wasn’t for my mom giving me that ride.”