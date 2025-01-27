Every Celebrity in Questlove's Ladies & Gentlemen... 50 Years of SNL Music Documentary

Bad Bunny Crashes Jimmy’s Monologue to Co-Host The Tonight Show, Busks in the NYC Subway

Questlove Watched Every Single Episode of SNL for Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music

Questlove Watched Every Single Episode of SNL for Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music

Musical performances have been part of Saturday Night Live since its very first episode in October 1975, and it's time to dive deep into the SNL archives in a new documentary, Ladies & Gentlemen... 50 Years of SNL Music.

How to Watch Watch Ladies & Gentlemen ... 50 Years of SNL Music on Monday, January 27 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Co-directed by Questlove and Oz Rodriguez, 50 Years of SNL Music features interviews with Musical Guests including Miley Cyrus, Bad Bunny, Paul Simon, Mick Jagger, Tom Morello, Kacey Musgraves, Jack White, Elvis Costello, Billie Eilish & Finneas, Dave Grohl, Debbie Harry & Chris Stein, Dua Lipa, Darryl DMC McDaniels, just to name a few.

RELATED: Questlove's 50 Years of SNL Music Documentary Digs Into 5 Decades of Studio 8H History

It also features members of SNL's creative team from over the years, including Lorne Michaels, Eddie Murphy, Kenan Thompson, Maya Rudolph, and many more.

Questlove told Jimmy Fallon that he watched every single episode of SNL, in order to include all of the show's greatest — and occasionally controversial — musical moments into the special.

"In the beginning, I think I was just going to compile like maybe the 50 best performances on the show, but around '87, I realized there was way more iconic comedic moments musically on the show, like surpassing just the legendary performances. Music plays a major part on that show," the Tonight Show bandleader and Academy Award-winning filmmaker told Fallon.

"And most of the iconic sketches that people remember, be it King Tut or anything Eddie Murphy's done... The Lonely Island stuff, like it's all music related," Questlove added.

RELATED: The Lonely Island's "Lazy Sunday" Was a Major Moment in the Rise of YouTube

The three-hour special broadcast event includes a look back at the show's 900-plus Musical Guests, and promises "untold stories behind the culture-defining, groundbreaking and news-making musical performances, sketches and cameos of the past 50 years."

Leading up to the documentary's premiere, Questlove posted the opening minutes of Ladies & Gentlemen... 50 Years of SNL Music to his Instagram on January 26, writing in the caption about his lifelong love for SNL.

"Doing this project was a NO BRAINER because I know this show like the back of my hand," he wrote. "So every second of this doc is a love letter of sorts."

RELATED: Mark Your Calendar for These SNL 50 Anniversary Events, Specials, and Episodes

Paul Simon performs onstage during Homeward Bound: A GRAMMY Salute To The Songs Of Paul Simon at Hollywood Pantages Theatre on April 6, 2022; Questlove attends Heidi Klum's 23rd Annual Halloween Party presented by Butterfinger, Mattel, and Prime Video at The Venue on Music Row on October 31, 2024; Miley Cyrus attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; Noam Galai/Getty Images; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

All of the celebrities featured in SNL's music documentary, Ladies & Gentlemen

Check out the performers and celebrities you'll see on Ladies & Gentlemen... 50 Years of SNL Music below:

Musicians:

Miley Cyrus

Bad Bunny

Paul Simon

Mick Jagger

Tom Morello

Kacey Musgraves

Jack White

DJ Breakout

Elvis Costello

Billie Eilish & Finneas

Dave Grohl

Debbie Harry & Chris Stein

Dua Lipa

Darryl "DMC" McDaniels

Olivia Rodrigo

MC Sha-Rack

Chris Stapleton

Justin Timberlake

Lee Ving

Elvis Costello on Saturday Night Live Season 3, Episode 8. Photo: NBC

Current and former SNL cast and more creatives:

Lorne Michaels

Fred Armisen

Conan O’Brien

Eli Brueggemann

Jane Curtin

Jimmy Fallon

Al Franken

Josiah Gluck

Bill Hader

Steve Higgins

Marci Klein

Melanie Malone

Tom Malone

Mary Ellen Matthews

Eddie Murphy

Ego Nwodim

Liz Patrick

Leon Pendarvis

Lenny Pickett

Joe Piscopo

Andy Samberg

Brian Siedlecki

Akiva Schaffer

Paul Shaffer

Sarah Sherman

Howard Shore

Robert Smigel

Jorma Taccone

Kenan Thompson

Maya Rudolph

Hal Willner

Bowen Yang

Justin Timberlake, Bobby Moynihan as dancer, Andy Samberg as dancer, Beyonce, Paul Rudd during the 'Beyonce Video Shoot' skit on Saturday Night Live Season 34, Episode 8 on November 15, 2008. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Where and how to watch and stream Ladies & Gentlemen ... 50 Years of SNL Music

Watch the three-hour event Monday, January 27, on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Ladies & Gentlemen ... 50 Years of SNL Music will be streaming next-day on Peacock.