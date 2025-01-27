Every Celebrity in Questlove's Ladies & Gentlemen... 50 Years of SNL Music Documentary
Ladies & Gentlemen... 50 Years of SNL Music premieres Monday, January 27 on NBC, streaming next-day on Peacock.
Musical performances have been part of Saturday Night Live since its very first episode in October 1975, and it's time to dive deep into the SNL archives in a new documentary, Ladies & Gentlemen... 50 Years of SNL Music.
Co-directed by Questlove and Oz Rodriguez, 50 Years of SNL Music features interviews with Musical Guests including Miley Cyrus, Bad Bunny, Paul Simon, Mick Jagger, Tom Morello, Kacey Musgraves, Jack White, Elvis Costello, Billie Eilish & Finneas, Dave Grohl, Debbie Harry & Chris Stein, Dua Lipa, Darryl DMC McDaniels, just to name a few.
It also features members of SNL's creative team from over the years, including Lorne Michaels, Eddie Murphy, Kenan Thompson, Maya Rudolph, and many more.
Questlove told Jimmy Fallon that he watched every single episode of SNL, in order to include all of the show's greatest — and occasionally controversial — musical moments into the special.
"In the beginning, I think I was just going to compile like maybe the 50 best performances on the show, but around '87, I realized there was way more iconic comedic moments musically on the show, like surpassing just the legendary performances. Music plays a major part on that show," the Tonight Show bandleader and Academy Award-winning filmmaker told Fallon.
"And most of the iconic sketches that people remember, be it King Tut or anything Eddie Murphy's done... The Lonely Island stuff, like it's all music related," Questlove added.
The three-hour special broadcast event includes a look back at the show's 900-plus Musical Guests, and promises "untold stories behind the culture-defining, groundbreaking and news-making musical performances, sketches and cameos of the past 50 years."
Leading up to the documentary's premiere, Questlove posted the opening minutes of Ladies & Gentlemen... 50 Years of SNL Music to his Instagram on January 26, writing in the caption about his lifelong love for SNL.
"Doing this project was a NO BRAINER because I know this show like the back of my hand," he wrote. "So every second of this doc is a love letter of sorts."
All of the celebrities featured in SNL's music documentary, Ladies & Gentlemen
Check out the performers and celebrities you'll see on Ladies & Gentlemen... 50 Years of SNL Music below:
Musicians:
- Miley Cyrus
- Bad Bunny
- Paul Simon
- Mick Jagger
- Tom Morello
- Kacey Musgraves
- Jack White
- DJ Breakout
- Elvis Costello
- Billie Eilish & Finneas
- Dave Grohl
- Debbie Harry & Chris Stein
- Dua Lipa
- Darryl "DMC" McDaniels
- Olivia Rodrigo
- MC Sha-Rack
- Chris Stapleton
- Justin Timberlake
- Lee Ving
Current and former SNL cast and more creatives:
- Lorne Michaels
- Fred Armisen
- Conan O’Brien
- Eli Brueggemann
- Jane Curtin
- Jimmy Fallon
- Al Franken
- Josiah Gluck
- Bill Hader
- Steve Higgins
- Marci Klein
- Melanie Malone
- Tom Malone
- Mary Ellen Matthews
- Eddie Murphy
- Ego Nwodim
- Liz Patrick
- Leon Pendarvis
- Lenny Pickett
- Joe Piscopo
- Andy Samberg
- Brian Siedlecki
- Akiva Schaffer
- Paul Shaffer
- Sarah Sherman
- Howard Shore
- Robert Smigel
- Jorma Taccone
- Kenan Thompson
- Maya Rudolph
- Hal Willner
- Bowen Yang
Where and how to watch and stream Ladies & Gentlemen ... 50 Years of SNL Music
Watch the three-hour event Monday, January 27, on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Ladies & Gentlemen ... 50 Years of SNL Music will be streaming next-day on Peacock.