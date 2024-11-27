Anthony Anderson Is Ready to Get Naked in Front of a Live Audience

The Tonight Show Host dropped a cozy lyric video for his Holiday Seasoning track ahead of his December 4 special.

Jimmy Fallon Busts Out His Best Bob Dylan on His New "Thanksgiving Eve" Song

We're truly at the eve of the 2024 holiday season, with all of the coziness and joy that comes with it — and just ahead of Turkey Day, the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade, the National Dog Show, and enjoying delicious side dishes with family and friends, Jimmy Fallon's dropped a lyric video for "Thanksgiving Eve," a track from his 2024 Holiday Seasoning album.

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

The visual finds Fallon serving up holiday cheer (POV: You're enjoying hot cocoa with marshmallows in front of a stocking-dressed fireplace, as the Tonight Show Host wrangles gift wrapping and strums a ukelele). The song itself evokes Bob Dylan classics like "The Times They Are A-Changin'" (which is namechecked in the song) as Fallon mimics the icon's delivery.

RELATED: Everything to Know About Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Album

Jimmy Fallon's new Thanksgiving Song Is Bob Dylan-esque

As Fallon explained when sharing the Holiday Seasoning track listing on The Tonight Show, "Thanksgiving Eve" is about a very specific experience many have when traveling home for the holidays.

"I wanted to make a song for this is the night before Thanksgiving, where you go home to your hometown, and everyone goes to the local bar where everyone used to hang out," he said. "You see everyone who's getting older, and then you reminisce, and then the bartender throws you out."

RELATED: Rashida Jones Flexed Her Singing Talent with This Ode to Turkey Stuffing

On the song, Fallon sings, "It’s almost Thanksgiving, and everyone’s home / Stuck to the bar, where we used to go. We’re gonna drink, ‘til somebody heaves / As we get together on this Thanksgiving Eve."

As for those changing times, "Some change for the better, some change for the worse / The valedictorian is clutching her purse," Fallon croons in the song.

For more Christmastime whimsy, don't miss Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular on NBC, featuring special guests that include Cara Delevingne, Dolly Parton, Jonas Brothers, Justin Timberlake, LL COOL J, Meghan Trainor, J.B. Smoove, The Roots, and “Weird Al” Yankovic.

RELATED: Ring in the Holidays with Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular on NBC!

Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular airs December 4 at 10/9c, 10 PT on NBC, after the Christmas in Rockefeller Center tree lighting.

It's not the first time Jimmy Fallon has impersonated Bob Dylan

Back in 2018, Fallon performed a reworked version of "The Times They Are A-Changin'" on a live Tonight Show at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis after Super Bowl LII. He even dressed in the style of Dylan in the late 1960s, when he was the subject of D.A. Pennebaker's Don't Look Back, a documentary about the singer-songwriter.

Jimmy Fallon as Bob Dylan performs "The Times They Are A-Changin'" from Orpheum Theater in Minneapolis, MN. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

That same year, Fallon took "Mr. Tambourine Man" himself to the Big Apple Circus in a dreamy sketch.

Watch Jimmy Fallon's "Thanksgiving Eve" lyric video above, and watch The Tonight Show weeknights at 11:35/10:35c, next day on Peacock.