Rashida Jones Flexed Her Singing Talent with This Ode to Turkey Stuffing

Forget Galentine's Day, Rashida Jones is singing an ode to another holiday: Thanksgiving — specifically, a side dish staple.

"I really like Thanksgiving mainly because of the food," the Parks and Recreation star said during a November 2013 Late Night with Jimmy Fallon interview. "I would travel as far as I possibly could to be at home, because we have some really great recipes at our house."

"There's one particular food I'm really fond of, Thanksgiving food. I would love to sing about it if that's okay with you?" Jones told Jimmy Fallon, as she asked to "borrow" house band The Roots to help her perform her original song.

Music runs in Jones's family: She's the daughter of prolific music producer and songwriter Quincy Jones, who died at age 91 on November 3, 2024. Jones flexed her own musical talent in this classic clip.

Watch Rashida Jones perform a '90s R&B slow jam all about Thanksgiving stuffing

After Fallon handed her a mic, the star began to sing her soulful rendition of "I Love Stuffing" a '90s R&B slow jam all about... yup, her love for the popular Thanksgiving dish. Well, we think that's all it's about...

"You sit quietly next to the others / Cornbread, mashed potatoes with butter/ I gently hear you call my name from under some gravy," Jones crooned as she looked into the camera, imagining it was a giant bowl of stuffing. "And I wonder if you know that all I want is to be a lady / I will enjoy you all night long / Seconds, thirds, and fourths until the break of dawn."

Jones continued her Turkey Day tribute with a verse about heating up the leftovers so she can "do it all over again." The actress reminded the audience — and Jimmy Fallon — that the song "ain't about nothing but some stuffing!" no matter what they might all be thinking.

After standing to bring it home, Jones ended her number by repeating the line "I love stuffing," with Fallon confirming: "Ain't nothing but some stuffing."

While Jones' Parks and Recreation character, Ann Perkins, famously didn't know who "Pony" singer Ginuwine was — ticking off a box on Tom Haverford's "oh no no" list — it's safe to say Jones knows the genre inside and out.

Watch Jones' passionate performance of "I Love Stuffing" in the Late Night with Jimmy Fallon video above.