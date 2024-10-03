Colin Kaepernick Shares What Inspired His Children's Book We Are Free, You & Me

Find out when New York City's toughest detectives and prosecutors are back on NBC for a whole new season of Law & Order.

Is There a New Law & Order on Tonight (October 3, 2024)?

A whole new season of police chases and courtroom drama is on the docket on Law & Order.

Watch the Season 24 premiere of Law & Order Thursday, October 3 at 8/7c on NBC.

With a new lieutenant set to lead up the 27th Precinct on the show, Detectives Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) and Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) will be in for an adjustment as they return for the latest season of the long-running NBC show. Maura Tierney will join the cast in Season 24 as Lieutenant Jessica Brady, a no-nonsense boss who has a unique skill set all her own that makes her a valuable asset as an investigator.

Over at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, the fate of District Attorney Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) will finally be revealed after the final moments of the Season 23 finale put his marriage and election in jeopardy.

With a new set of riveting cases on the horizon, it’s no surprise that fans are eager for Season 24 to begin, but when does it debut?

Lt. Jessica Brad (Maura Tierney) in Season 24 Episode 1 of Law & Order. Photo: Scott Gries/NBC

Is Law & Order new tonight, Friday, October 3, 2024? Yes, the wait is finally over! Season 24 of Law & Order premieres Thursday, October 3 at 8/7c p.m. on NBC. Fans can also stream it the next day on Peacock. The premiere will focus on an emotional case that strikes close to home for Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi). “When a Brooklyn prosecutor is found slain in her apartment, Maroun takes drastic action to convince an eyewitness to come forward,” reads the episode's official description. At the same time, Det. Riley will struggle to adjust to his new boss, Lt. Brady.

Det. Vincent Riley (Reid Scott), Lieutenant Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney), and Det. Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) in Season 24 Episode 1 of Law & Order. Photo: Scott Gries/NBC

How can I watch Season 24 of Law & Order? New Season 24 episodes of Law & Order will air Thursday nights at 8/7c p.m. on NBC, and also be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

What to expect in Season 24 of Law & Order

Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid, who's also an executive producer and writer for the series, told NBC Insider that Season 24 will feature the same “classic” cases that pose moral and ethical dilemmas that fans have come to know and love, but also provide some new insight into the lives of the show’s detectives and prosecutors.

“Something we're sort of emphasizing this year is trying to learn more about some of our characters,” Eid said. “It's still Dick Wolf's Law & Order and there's still compelling, topical cases every week and ethical and moral dilemmas every week, but I think that we're trying, on certain episodes, to dig just a little bit deeper into who our people are and see how their personal lives intersect with their professional lives.”

For example, early in the season, fans will meet Riley’s brother, played by New Amsterdam’s Ryan Eggold.

“His brother gets kind of wrapped up in one of our cases, and we get to really learn more about Riley and definitely learn more about his relationship to his brother,” Eid told NBC Insider. “I think it's a pretty interesting episode.”

Det. Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) in Season 24 Episode 1 of Law & Order. Photo: Scott Gries/NBC

Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), of the spinoff Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, will also make a guest appearance in Season 24 to play a “really meaningful role” in Episode 2, according to Eid.

Other episodes will tackle the question of when a life begins, and whether or not someone can be charged with murder even if the victim is still alive.

