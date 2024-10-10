Law & Order Thursday First Look with Mariska Hargitay, Tony Goldwyn, Ice T and More | NBC

Law & Order Thursday First Look with Mariska Hargitay, Tony Goldwyn, Ice T and More | NBC

The 27th Precinct is getting a shake-up with a new lieutenant at the helm. Watch Law & Order Season 24 on NBC.

Is a New Episode of Law & Order on Tonight? (October 10, 2024)

The wait is Dun-Dun — Season 24 of Law & Order is here.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Ever since District Attorney Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) solidified his position as Manhattan District Attorney, he's been overseeing a passionate team of detectives as the Season 24 action heats up. Maura Tierney has joined the Law & Order cast as Lieutenant Jessica Brady, a direct and no-nonsense commander who has already cemented herself as a valuable addition to the 27th Precinct.

"Something we're sort of emphasizing this year is trying to learn more about some of our characters," Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid told NBC Insider. "It's still Dick Wolf's Law & Order, and there's still compelling, topical cases every week and ethical and moral dilemmas every week, but I think that we're trying, on certain episodes, to dig just a little bit deeper into who our people are and see how their personal lives intersect with their professional lives."

RELATED: Everything to Know About Law & Order Season 24

With a new set of riveting cases on the horizon, it's no surprise that fans are eager for Season 24. Find out where and when to watch new episodes of Law & Order Season 24 below.

Det. Vincent Riley (Reid Scott), Det. Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks), Lieutenant Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney) and Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi) in Season 24 Episode 1 of Law & Order. Photo: Scott Gries/NBC

Is Law & Order new tonight? (October 10, 2024) Yes! And it looks like Baxter is receiving a visit from the mythic Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fame for an action-packed crossover episode. RELATED: Law & Order Season 24 Cast — Who's Returning and Who's Joining? The logline for Law & Order Season 24, Episode 2 ("The Perfect Man") — reads: "When the founder of an AI-infused dating app is murdered, Shaw and Riley delve into who would want the love-obsessed man dead. Captain Benson surprises Price and Maroun when she becomes a witness for the defense."

ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) and DA Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) on Law & Order Season 23 Episode 12. Photo: Will Hart/NBC

Det. Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) in Season 24 Episode 1 of Law & Order. Photo: Scott Gries/NBC