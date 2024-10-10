Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is a New Episode of Law & Order on Tonight? (October 10, 2024)
The 27th Precinct is getting a shake-up with a new lieutenant at the helm. Watch Law & Order Season 24 on NBC.
The wait is Dun-Dun — Season 24 of Law & Order is here.
Ever since District Attorney Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) solidified his position as Manhattan District Attorney, he's been overseeing a passionate team of detectives as the Season 24 action heats up. Maura Tierney has joined the Law & Order cast as Lieutenant Jessica Brady, a direct and no-nonsense commander who has already cemented herself as a valuable addition to the 27th Precinct.
"Something we're sort of emphasizing this year is trying to learn more about some of our characters," Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid told NBC Insider. "It's still Dick Wolf's Law & Order, and there's still compelling, topical cases every week and ethical and moral dilemmas every week, but I think that we're trying, on certain episodes, to dig just a little bit deeper into who our people are and see how their personal lives intersect with their professional lives."
With a new set of riveting cases on the horizon, it's no surprise that fans are eager for Season 24. Find out where and when to watch new episodes of Law & Order Season 24 below.
Is Law & Order new tonight? (October 10, 2024)
Yes! And it looks like Baxter is receiving a visit from the mythic Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fame for an action-packed crossover episode.
The logline for Law & Order Season 24, Episode 2 ("The Perfect Man") — reads: "When the founder of an AI-infused dating app is murdered, Shaw and Riley delve into who would want the love-obsessed man dead. Captain Benson surprises Price and Maroun when she becomes a witness for the defense."
When do new episodes of Law & Order Season 24 air?
New Season 24 episodes of Law & Order air Thursday nights at 8/7c p.m. on NBC and are also available to stream the next day on Peacock.
Blacklist and New Amsterdam star Ryan Eggold will guest star in next week's episode — Season 24, Episode 3 ("Big Brother") — as the estranged brother of Detective Vincent Riley (Reid Scott).
"His brother gets wrapped up in one of our cases and we get to really learn more about Riley and definitely learn more about his relationship with his brother," Eid told NBC Insider. "I think it's a pretty interesting episode."
Where can I watch old episodes of Law & Order?
Are you craving a Law & Order marathon? Peacock is the perfect place to stream all your favorite Law & Order series. The streaming service currently has episodes available from Seasons 13 through 20, along with Season 23 of Law & Order.