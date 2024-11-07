Ali Larter Was Terrified to Lose Her Landman Role After a Freak Dog-Wrangling Accident

Dick Wolf's Law & Order maintains its longtime chokehold on fans as D.A. Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) continues to secure justice, with the arrival of Maura Tierney's Lieutenant Jessica Brady raising the stakes within the 27th Precinct. Between grueling murder cases and high-stakes robberies, you never know which case Detectives Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) will close next. And more drama is in store as Season 24 continues.

Find out where and when to watch new episodes of Law & Order Season 24 below.

Is Law & Order new tonight, November 7, 2024? Yes! The logline for this week's Law & Order episode — Season 24, Episode 6 ("Time Will Tell") — reads: "When the dean of a swanky prep school is murdered, Shaw and Riley must dig into the toxic system of pressure on the students to succeed; Brady's son asks for a favor." RELATED: Why Law & Order Guest Stars Chris Bauer and Katee Sackhoff Look Familiar "Something we're sort of emphasizing this year is trying to learn more about some of our characters," Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid told NBC Insider ahead of Season 24. "It's still Dick Wolf's Law & Order, and there's still compelling, topical cases every week and ethical and moral dilemmas every week, but I think that we're trying, on certain episodes, to dig just a little bit deeper into who our people are and see how their personal lives intersect with their professional lives."

When do new episodes of Law & Order Season 24 air? New Season 24 episodes of Law & Order air Thursday nights at 8/7c p.m. on NBC and are also available to stream the next day on Peacock. RELATED: Law & Order Season 24 Cast — Who's Returning and Who's Joining? The teaser for next week's Law & Order episode — Season 24, Episode 7 ("Truth and Consequences") — reads: "When tragedy strikes the family of a prominent judge, Brady must determine if the murder is connected to any of the judge's rulings; Baxter steps in when a key witness refuses to testify; Maroun tries to protect another witness's privacy."

