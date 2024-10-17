Why Law & Order Guest Stars Chris Bauer and Katee Sackhoff Look Familiar

A Pedophile Judge Admits to Benson and Carisi That He Wrote a Sick Note | Law & Order: SVU | NBC

The "Big Brother" episode of Law & Order Season 24 had several high-profile guest stars. Find out where you know them all from.

If the defendant on the "Big Brother" episode of Law & Order Season 24 looked familiar, that's because you may have seen him on the other side of the law.

Chris Bauer played Jack Costa, a bar owner accused of murder after a college basketball coach was killed.

But fans of the actor are likely used to seeing him chasing after criminals.

What else has Chris Bauer appeared in? Bauer played Andy Bellefleur, a detective in the vampire-packed fictional town of Bon Temps, Louisiana, on True Blood. The fantasy horror show also starred Anna Paquin as waitress Sookie Stackhouse, Stephen Moyer as vampire Bill Compton, and Alexander Skarsgård as vampire Eric. Fans may also recognize Bauer from The Deuce, the drama show about the rise of the porn industry in New York City. On that series, Bauer played Bobby Dwyer, the brother-in-law of the twins portrayed by James Franco. In addition, Bauer has appeared in shows including The Wire, Third Watch, and Survivor's Remorse, and in films like The Devil's Advocate and Face/Off.

Attorney Gallo (Katie Sackhoff) and Jack Costa (Chris Bauer) appear in Season 24 Episode 2 of Law & Order. Photo: Scott Gries/NBC

Chances are that Costa's lawyer, attorney Vanessa Gallo, looked familiar too.

Where do I know Katie Sackhoff from? Fans of Battlestar Galactica — the series that ran from 2004 to 2009 on what was then known as the Sci Fi Channel (now SYFY) — will recognize Sackhoff as Lieutenant Kara "Starbuck" Thrace. Sackhoff has also appeared in shows including Another Life, Longmire, and The Mandalorian. And viewers may have caught her on the big screen in films like Don't Knock Twice, Oculus, Riddick, Halloween: Resurrection, Batman: Year One, and Sexy Evil Genius.

Sackhoff and Bauer's characters didn't have much luck in the "Big Brother" episode of Law & Order, as Costa was ultimately convicted of second-degree murder in the death of the basketball coach.

Ryan Eggold as Matt Riley in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 2. Photo: Ralph Bavaro/NBC

The guilty verdict was no thanks to Det. Vincent Riley's (Reid Scott) brother, Matt Riley, who was played in the episode by yet another guest star, New Amsterdam’s Ryan Eggold.

Matt got himself in a bit of trouble at the start of the episode, when he was caught selling an undercover detective guns.

His investigator brother tried to offer him a way out of legal trouble, after finding out that Matt knew Costa. He hooked Matt up with a wire to try to get a confession out of Costa, until the sound cut out because Matt decided that, "I'm not a snitch."

Matt eventually agreed to testify against Costa, but the breakthrough was short-lived. Once on the stand, he clammed up and wouldn't offer anything damning about his friend.

To keep up with all the Season 24 drama, watch Law & Order on Thursdays at 8/7c p.m. on NBC or stream episodes the next day on Peacock.