Is Law & Order New Tonight? (October 17, 2024)
The 27th Precinct is getting a remix with a new lieutenant in the bullpen. Watch Law & Order Season 24 on NBC.
Season 24 of Law & Order is here, and fans can't wait to see where the action heads next.
Between Maura Tierney's new no-nonsense Lieutenant Jessica Brady making waves in the squad room and the fresh-faced District Attorney Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) settling in at the 27th Precinct, fans have been glued to their screens. Amid these new powerhouse players in the bullpen, Season 24 has been serving up the hallmark thrills and chills as the detectives investigate the next grueling case. The drama has been non-stop, and watching the squad evolve while serving justice has been a delight.
"Something we're sort of emphasizing this year is trying to learn more about some of our characters," Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid told NBC Insider. "It's still Dick Wolf's Law & Order, and there's still compelling, topical cases every week and ethical and moral dilemmas every week, but I think that we're trying, on certain episodes, to dig just a little bit deeper into who our people are and see how their personal lives intersect with their professional lives."
Find out where and when to watch new episodes of Law & Order Season 24 below.
Is Law & Order new tonight? (October 17, 2024)
Yes! Fans won't want to miss the special guest appearance from Blacklist and New Amsterdam star Ryan Eggold as the brother of Reid Scott's Detective Vincent Riley. What will this family reunion bring to the 27th Precinct? Only time will tell.
The logline for Law & Order Season 24, Episode 3 ("Big Brother") reads: "Riley's personal and professional lives clash when his brother is connected to a murder investigation. Price takes a chance on a witness who can testify to a hidden motive."
When do new episodes of Law & Order Season 24 air?
New Season 24 episodes of Law & Order air Thursday nights at 8/7c p.m. on NBC and are also available to stream the next day on Peacock.
The logline for next week's Law & Order episode — Season 24, Episode 4 ("The Meaning of Life") reads: "When a bomb goes off in a brownstone, Shaw and Riley must determine which of its inhabitants — an author or fertility doctor — was the target; Price and Maroun try to bring murder charges against the suspect, even though the victim is still alive."
Where can I watch old episodes of Law & Order?
Peacock is the perfect place to stream all your favorite Law & Order series. The streaming service currently has episodes from Seasons 13 through 20 available, along with Season 23 of Law & Order.