Is Law & Order new tonight? (October 17, 2024)

Trump's Secret Calls to Putin, New York Jets Fire Head Coach: Late Night's News of the Week

The "Law and Order” President on Collusion and Kavanaugh: A Closer Look

The "Law and Order” President on Collusion and Kavanaugh: A Closer Look

The 27th Precinct is getting a remix with a new lieutenant in the bullpen. Watch Law & Order Season 24 on NBC.

Season 24 of Law & Order is here, and fans can't wait to see where the action heads next.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Between Maura Tierney's new no-nonsense Lieutenant Jessica Brady making waves in the squad room and the fresh-faced District Attorney Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) settling in at the 27th Precinct, fans have been glued to their screens. Amid these new powerhouse players in the bullpen, Season 24 has been serving up the hallmark thrills and chills as the detectives investigate the next grueling case. The drama has been non-stop, and watching the squad evolve while serving justice has been a delight.

"Something we're sort of emphasizing this year is trying to learn more about some of our characters," Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid told NBC Insider. "It's still Dick Wolf's Law & Order, and there's still compelling, topical cases every week and ethical and moral dilemmas every week, but I think that we're trying, on certain episodes, to dig just a little bit deeper into who our people are and see how their personal lives intersect with their professional lives."

RELATED: Everything to Know About Law & Order Season 24

Find out where and when to watch new episodes of Law & Order Season 24 below.

Det. Vincent Riley (Reid Scott), Det. Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks), Lieutenant Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney) and Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi) in Season 24 Episode 1 of Law & Order. Photo: Scott Gries/NBC

Ryan Eggold attends "A Jazzman's Blues" world premiere/post reception at the Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 11, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Kennedy Pollard/Getty Images for Netflix

When do new episodes of Law & Order Season 24 air? New Season 24 episodes of Law & Order air Thursday nights at 8/7c p.m. on NBC and are also available to stream the next day on Peacock. RELATED: Law & Order Season 24 Cast — Who's Returning and Who's Joining? The logline for next week's Law & Order episode — Season 24, Episode 4 ("The Meaning of Life") reads: "When a bomb goes off in a brownstone, Shaw and Riley must determine which of its inhabitants — an author or fertility doctor — was the target; Price and Maroun try to bring murder charges against the suspect, even though the victim is still alive."

Det. Vincent Riley (Reid Scott), and Det. Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) in Season 24 Episode 1 of Law & Order. Photo: Scott Gries/NBC