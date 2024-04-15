Busy Philipps on Girls5eva and Sending Her Daughter to Boarding School in Sweden

Trump's National Abortion Ban Stance, Biden's Student Debt Plan: Late Night's News of the Week

Seth and Kristen Stewart Go Day Drinking

Seth and Kristen Stewart Go Day Drinking

Watch Late Night with Seth Meyers weeknights at 12:35/11:35c on NBC, and next day on Peacock.

Is Late Night with Seth Meyers New This Week?

It's been a busy few months on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Not only has Seth Meyers sat down with celebrities like Paul Rudd, Jamie Dornan, and Dakota Johnson, he also celebrated the 10th anniversary of hosting Late Night.

How to Watch Watch Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC weeknights at 12:35/11:35c and next day on Peacock.

To mark the occasion, Meyers invited his original premiere episode's guests, Amy Poehler and President Joe Biden, back for a ten-year reunion. The past month also brought a new installment of Day Drinking with Seth Meyers, in which with Kristen Stewart gave him a "lesbian makeover." And, as if interviewing the President and Hollywood stars didn't keep him busy enough, Meyers also launched a rewatch podcast with The Lonely Island where they revisit the comedy trio's legendary Saturday Night Live digital shorts, which the trio announced with Meyers on Late Night.

Want to know whether Late Night with Seth Meyers has new episodes this week? Here's the lowdown on Late Night with Seth Meyers' schedule for April 15-April 19, and who the guests will be.

RELATED: Why Seth Meyers' Harry Potter-Obsessed Kids Said No to Meeting Daniel Radcliffe

Seth Meyers appears on Late Night With Seth Meyers Episode 1507, on April 4, 2024. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Is Late Night with Seth Meyers new this week? April 15-April 19

No.

Late Night is taking a weeklong hiatus the week of February 19. Here's the schedule of re-aired episodes you can catch this week:

Monday, April 15: Kristen Stewart, and Walton Goggins. Aric Improta sits-in with the 8G Band.

Tuesday, April 16: Chance the Rapper, Margaret Qualley, and Chef Emilio Vitolo. The 8G Band with Fred Armisen.

Wednesday, April 17: Josh Brolin, David Sedaris, and musical guest Paloma Faith. Adrian Young sits-in with the 8G Band.

Thursday, April 18: Joel McHale, and Kyle Kinane. Adrian Young sits-in with the 8G Band.

Friday, April 19: Jake Gyllenhaal, and Andrea Riseborough. Kaz Rodriguez sits-in with the 8G Band.

When will Late Night with Seth Meyers be back?

Late Night with Seth Meyers is back with new episodes on Monday, April 29, 2024.

RELATED: How to Get Late Night with Seth Meyers Tickets

This weeklong hiatus is an excellent opportunity to revisit some of the funniest entries in Late Night's "Day Drinking" series, featuring Kelly Clarkson, Kristen Stewart, and Dua Lipa.

Seth and Dua Lipa Go Day Drinking

Seth Meyers and Andy Samberg Celebrate 10 Years of Late Night at PaleyFest 2024

Andy Samberg during an interview with host Seth Meyers on Late Night With Seth Meyers Episode 1410, March 28, 2023. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

And if you need more Meyers, on Monday, April 15, he will be sitting down for a conversation with longtime friend Andy Samberg for a panel event at the 41st annual PaleyFest LA, celebrating a decade of the NBC late night talk show.