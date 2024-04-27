Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, April 27?

Is Saturday Night Live new or a repeat tonight? Here's the lowdown on the host of the April 27 SNL, and whether it's a new episode.

Is Saturday Night Live new this week? Read on for everything you need to know about the April 27 SNL episode.

It's hard to believe there's only a handful of episodes left before SNL wraps what's been an incredible Season 49. The month of April alone has brought history-making, record-shattering installments so far.

On April 6, Saturday Night Live legend Kristen Wiig returned as Host, and she was inducted into the Five-Timers Club with help from Matt Damon, Martin Short, Paula Pell, Jon Hamm, and Wiig's former SNL castmates Fred Armisen and Will Forte.

And on April 13, The Fall Guy star Ryan Gosling followed that up with an absolutely hysterical episode (we're still rewatching the "Beavis and Butt-head" sketch). Gosling's third stint pulled the show's highest ratings since Billie Eilish's 2021 double-duty ep as Host and Musical Guest.

So what does tonight have in store? Below, all the info on who's hosting this week's SNL, and whether it's a repeat.

Chloe Fineman as Sarah, Sarah Sherman as Kathy and host Sydney Sweeney as Tina during the "Hooters Waitress" sketch on Saturday Night Live Episode 1857, Saturday, March 2, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Is there a new episode of Saturday Night Live tonight, April 27, 2024?

No.

NBC will air a previous episode of Saturday Night Live, with Host Sydney Sweeney and Musical Guest Kacey Musgraves.

Who's the next SNL Host?

Dua Lipa!

The "Houdini" singer will be both the Host and the Musical Guest on May 4. Her third studio album, Radical Optimism, drops on May 3.

Dua Lipa attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The English-Albanian singer and Argylle actress has previously been Musical Guest on Saturday Night Live twice, on February 3, 2018, and December 19, 2020.

But it won't be Lipa's first experience performing comedy. The three-time Grammy winner — who also had a funny, if abbreviated, turn on Day Drinking with Seth Meyers — joined Jimmy Fallon for a musical sketch, "Val and Hal, Holiday Lounge Singers" when she was a Tonight Show guest on December 4, 2023.

Val and Hal, Holiday Lounge Singers with Dua Lipa

How do I get tickets to Saturday Night Live?

SNL’s ticket lottery is held annually each August. If you want to see all the action live, check out all the info on how to enter the SNL ticket lottery to experience Season 50 in person.

