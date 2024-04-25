Is Law & Order: Organized Crime New Tonight? (April 25, 2024)

With Stabler undercover at a farm where heroin is packaged that's somehow linked to his fellow detective's murder, find out when the action picks up in a new episode.

The bombshell loss of a detective that was revealed in the most recent episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime has shaken things up for the squad at the center of the show.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Thursdays at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

In Season 4, Episode 10, Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) buried the body of Detective Samir Bashir (Abubakr Ali), whose death is somehow connected to the drug ring at the Staten Island honey farm that Stabler's been working undercover at.

Stabler was able to tell Sergeant Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) and the rest of the squad about Sam's death through a coded war story he told during a veteran support group meeting.

RELATED: A Detective Was Killed on Organized Crime — And Stabler Buried the Body

While Stabler was embedded with the war veterans who are running the honey/heroin compound, his older brother Randall (Dean Norris) searched for their younger brother Joe Jr., who vanished after Randall and Stabler confronted him about heroin paraphernalia they found in his hotel room.

While undercover, Stabler has become close with Angus Boone, the head honcho of the Staten Island drug compound. When Stabler confronted Angus about the Marine (Bashir) that Stabler had to bury, Angus said that the killing wasn't his group's doing, and that the order to get rid of the body came from his "partner," an individual identified as “Red Coat.”

Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) appears in Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 4 Episode 10. Photo: Will Hart/NBC

Angus later confided in Stabler about his plan to part ways with his partner. When Angus and Stabler went to meet with the partner, who instead sent two of his men who began firing at the pair, Angus and Stabler shot back with Angus telling one of them, "You tell your boss he made the biggest mistake of his life. You tell him he’s next.”

Organized Crime fans are anxious to find out exactly who this partner is, but will a new episode air this week?

Is there a new Law & Order: Organized Crime tonight, Thursday, April 25? No, there will not be a new episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime airing on April 25.

RELATED: All About Organized Crime’s Ill-Fated Detective, Samir Bashir, Played by Abubakr Ali

When will new episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime return? New episodes of Organized Crime will return on Thursday, May 2, when Season 4, Episode 11, titled “Redcoat,” will air at 10/9c p.m. on NBC.

Judging by the title, it sounds like fans may find out more about Angus' murderous partner. Hopefully viewers will also learn more about how Joe Jr. ties into all of this, since Episode 10 revealed that Bashir’s blood was found at the wine warehouse where Joe worked.

Officer Samir Bashir (Abubakr Ali) appears in Season 4 Episode 4 of Law & Order: Organized Crime Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Where can I watch old episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime? All seasons and episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime are currently streaming on Peacock.

RELATED: Stabler Had an Explosive Intervention with His Brother About Drugs on Organized Crime