Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight? (April 25, 2024)

Sadly, no.

Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime are on a one-week hiatus. Catch up with Benson and the squad during the downtime by binging your favorite SVU episodes on Peacock.

The electric bond between Benson and Stabler remains an obsession among fans. As Law & Order: OC Season 4 continues to heat up, viewers have been perched for a potential reunion between the OG dream team. Every Bensler scene is gold, truly. Meloni spoke to NBC Insider about what he envisions for Benson and Stabler's future.

"What I hope is that we find the space to move forward," Meloni explained. "I don't know if we have, but I look forward to keep trying it. To keep challenging it. To keep trying to figure it out."