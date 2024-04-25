Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is Law & Order: SVU New Tonight? (April 25, 2024)
Celebrating a historic Season 25, you don't want to miss out on any of the Law & Order: SVU action.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit's historic 25th season has been thrilling to watch. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) has welcomed some new faces to her squad while tackling several issues in her personal life. From the sidelines, fans continue to obsess over her longtime bond with Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), her former partner and the current champion of Law & Order: Organized Crime. As Benson and Stabler's dynamic bond evolves into will-they-won't-they territory, viewers can't wait to see what the fearless Benson does next.
Read on, below, to find out when new episodes of Law & Order: SVU Season 25 air on NBC.
Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight? (April 25, 2024)
Sadly, no.
Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime are on a one-week hiatus. Catch up with Benson and the squad during the downtime by binging your favorite SVU episodes on Peacock.
The electric bond between Benson and Stabler remains an obsession among fans. As Law & Order: OC Season 4 continues to heat up, viewers have been perched for a potential reunion between the OG dream team. Every Bensler scene is gold, truly. Meloni spoke to NBC Insider about what he envisions for Benson and Stabler's future.
"What I hope is that we find the space to move forward," Meloni explained. "I don't know if we have, but I look forward to keep trying it. To keep challenging it. To keep trying to figure it out."
When will new episodes of Law & Order: SVU return?
New episodes of Law & Order: SVU return Thursday, May 2 at 9/8c on NBC for Law & Order Thursdays.
The upcoming episode — Season 25, Episode 11 ("Prima Nocta") — is bound to be an exciting watch due to an SVU legend making their way back to the screen: Amanda Rolins, played by the beloved Kelli Giddish. The last time fans saw her, Rollins was celebrating the christening of her newborn with Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino). How will Rollins help out the squad next? We can't wait to find out.