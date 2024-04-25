NBC Insider Exclusive

Is Law & Order: SVU New Tonight? (April 25, 2024)

Celebrating a historic Season 25, you don't want to miss out on any of the Law & Order: SVU action.

By Jessica White
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit's historic 25th season has been thrilling to watch. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) has welcomed some new faces to her squad while tackling several issues in her personal life. From the sidelines, fans continue to obsess over her longtime bond with Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), her former partner and the current champion of Law & Order: Organized Crime. As Benson and Stabler's dynamic bond evolves into will-they-won't-they territory, viewers can't wait to see what the fearless Benson does next.

How to Watch

Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Thursdays on NBC and next day on Peacock.

RELATED: The Complete Timeline of Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler's Relationship

Read on, below, to find out when new episodes of Law & Order: SVU Season 25 air on NBC.

Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler on Law And Order: SVU Episode 2401
Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit Season 24 Episode 1. Photo: Zach Dilgard/NBC

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight? (April 25, 2024)

Sadly, no. 

Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime are on a one-week hiatus. Catch up with Benson and the squad during the downtime by binging your favorite SVU episodes on Peacock.

The electric bond between Benson and Stabler remains an obsession among fans. As Law & Order: OC Season 4 continues to heat up, viewers have been perched for a potential reunion between the OG dream team. Every Bensler scene is gold, truly. Meloni spoke to NBC Insider about what he envisions for Benson and Stabler's future.

"What I hope is that we find the space to move forward," Meloni explained. "I don't know if we have, but I look forward to keep trying it. To keep challenging it. To keep trying to figure it out."

Law And Order Svu 2509 Olivia Benson Noah
Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Noah Porter Benson (Ryan Buggle) on Season 25 Episode 9 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

When will new episodes of Law & Order: SVU return?

New episodes of Law & Order: SVU return Thursday, May 2 at 9/8c on NBC for Law & Order Thursdays

The upcoming episode — Season 25, Episode 11 ("Prima Nocta") — is bound to be an exciting watch due to an SVU legend making their way back to the screen: Amanda Rolins, played by the beloved Kelli Giddish. The last time fans saw her, Rollins was celebrating the christening of her newborn with Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino). How will Rollins help out the squad next? We can't wait to find out. 

Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Sargeant Tutuola (Ice T) appear in Season 25 Episode 7 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Sargeant Tutuola (Ice T) appear in Season 25 Episode 7 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Photo: Scott Gries/NBC

Where can I watch old episodes of Law & Order: SVU? 

Stream all 25 seasons of SVU on Peacock, the go-to choice platform for streaming the Law & Order franchise. 

When new episodes return, watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on Thursdays on NBC and the next day on Peacock.

