All About Meghan Trainor’s Husband, Daryl Sabara, and Their 2 Sons

From Spy Kids to sitcoms and more, you’ve probably seen (and heard!) Trainor’s famous Hollywood husband somewhere before.

By now, you probably know that singing superstar Meghan Trainor is lending her celebrity know-how to The Voice, joining up with Chance the Rapper as the Season 25 Playoff Mentor for Team Chance.

Thanks to her sassily upbeat and soulful sound, Trainor has a voice that’s super-easy to recognize in its own right. Since first breaking through with “All About That Bass,” her oh-so-danceable 2014 hit single, Trainor’s since picked up a Grammy Award while regularly handing fans one instantly infectious tune after another.

But what you may not know about Trainor is that she’s one-half of a high-profile Hollywood celebrity couple, happily married to another famous name who’s been lighting up TV and movies screens since all the way back in the 1990s. Let’s find out more about Trainor’s growing family alongside five-year husband Daryl Sabara. Along the way, you might just discover how Sabara’s been a fun part of your (or perhaps even your kids’) pop-culture childhood.

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara attend the City Of Hope's Spirit Of Life 2019 Gala at The Barker Hanger on October 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Who is Meghan Trainor’s husband Daryl Sabara? A California native from way back, Daryl Sabara was raised in the south LA big ‘burb of Torrance, growing up alongside fraternal twin (and eventual fellow actor) Evan Sabara. A child actor already famous for playing Juni Cortez in director Robert Rodriguez’s adorably action-packed Spy Kids film franchise, Sabara was the bigger celebrity name when he and Trainor first met at an area party way back in 2014.

“It was a songwriter night and I wasn't ‘Meghan Trainor, pop star.’ I was a songwriter hustling and he crashed our party with his friends and I immediately recognized him,” Trainor recalled to Entertainment Tonight of the future couple’s first meeting. “I was like, ‘I'm gonna go up to him.’ I went up to him at a party and was like, ‘Are you Spy Kids?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah!’ He was really nice about it and I never fangirled over celebrities and made a fool of myself, but to him, I was like, ‘I love you, man! You're so good!’”

Trainor and Sabara quickly struck up a serious relationship, and officially tied the knot for good on Dec. 18, 2018 (Trainor’s birthday!) Since then, Meghan’s even recruited her hubby into her own musical orbit, as she also explained to the outlet shortly after their marriage. “He sings backup on every single song I write now. He's in the tracks, the background tracks, and he actually writes songs with me now, too,” said Trainor. “…He’s like, ‘This is my dream,’ because he loves music. So, this is a dream come true.”

Where else have I seen (or heard!) Daryl Sabara onscreen?

Trainor might’ve hit it off with Sabara over Spy Kids, but Sabara’s screen career actually goes far deeper than his family-friendly espionage role. In addition to his appearance as Juni Cortez in all three early-2000s Spy Kids movies (not to mention the 2011 sequel Spy Kids: All the Time in the World), his acting and voice work spans more than 20 years, extending from his early childhood and into the present day.

As a child actor, Sabara showed up on the 1990s and early-2000s small screen across a ton of memorable guest appearances on huge hit sitcoms including Murphy Brown, Will & Grace, One on One, and Friends. He voiced the childhood version (opposite Tom Hanks’ adult-voiced role) as the Hero Boy in 2004’s animated The Polar Express, and continued his string of movie parts throughout the 2000s and beyond in films including Halloween (2007), April Showers (2009), Machete (2010, where he again teamed with Spy Kids director Rodriguez), John Carter (2012), Eli Roth’s horror hit The Green Inferno (2013), and Ben 10 Versus The Universe: The Movie (2020).

Sabara’s Ben 10 voice acting role was just one of many he’s played across the Ben 10 entertainment-verse in both film and television. His later television parts have also found him starring opposite Mary-Louise Parker for a recurring role on Weeds, a recurring stint on Wizards of Waverly Place (as T.J. Taylor), and the 2015 sitcom Resident Advisors, among others.

Sabara’s voice acting chops have also made him a go-to actor beyond just the Ben 10 universe; he’s also lent his vocal talents to animated series including What’s New, Scooby-Doo? (2002), Father of the Pride (2004), American Dragon: Jake Long (2005), The Boondocks (2007), The Batman (2007), Avengers Assemble (2013), and The Ultimate Spider-Man (2013, as Alex O'Hirn aka Rhino).

Do Meghan Trainor & Daryl Sabara have children? Trainor and Sabara have had two sons together since first getting married in 2018. Riley, their oldest, was born in February of 2021, followed two years later by the birth of their second son, Barry (July of 2023).

As a mom, Trainor has offered fans periodic glimpses into family milestones that she and Sabara have shared, including her intention to homeschool their children, as well as a poignant 2021 Instagram post announcing the birth of Barry (which even fell on the anniversary of the couple’s very first date!)

Trainor and Sabara have both been candid about how they’ve embraced their roles as busy Hollywood parents, with Sabara explaining that having children offers him a chance to to experience fatherhood through his own unique perspective.

“I'll say that it's pretty amazing because I didn't have a dad growing up,” he explained to People in June of 2023, only weeks before Trainor gave birth to Barry. “My dad left my family when I was 1. So becoming a dad has kind of given me this existential experience of getting to become the dad that I always wanted.”

Who knows? — Maybe Sabara will be giving his Playoff Mentor spouse some behind-the-scenes pointers on The Voice, even as fans are cheering on the Artists of Team Chance as they get priceless one-of-a-kind performance insights from one of music’s brightest stars.

Who knows? — Maybe Sabara will be giving his Playoff Mentor spouse some behind-the-scenes pointers on The Voice, even as fans are cheering on the Artists of Team Chance as they get priceless one-of-a-kind performance insights from one of music's brightest stars.