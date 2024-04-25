Adam Sandler on Longtime Friendship with Jennifer Aniston, His Nude Beach Mishap and More

The former SNL star's quarterback cosplay would fool even the biggest NFL fan in this classic Tonight Show clip.

NFL MVP Peyton Manning Looks Just Like Kristen Wiig in This Jimmy Fallon Interview

Kristen Wiig pretending to be former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning is a talk show touchdown.

Back in February 2016, Manning stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss his recent Super Bowl win. And he must of had a lot of fun, because he "returned" the following night for another sit-down. Except it wasn't actually Manning, but rather Saturday Night Live legend Kristen Wiig dressed as Manning, wearing his full Broncos uniform.

"First of all, I can't believe you're still wearing the uniform all week long," Jimmy Fallon told Wiig's Manning. "Thank you for doing this — I know this is last minute, you look great. Congrats on everything."

"Still so tired from Sunday! I tried really hard," she replied, referring to the previous weekend's big game.

The Tonight Show Host decided to test Wiig's football fandom by asking what the final Super Bowl score was.

"14-6," answered Wiig, before quickly adding, "In my mind." Though the score was actually 24-10, with the Denver Broncos defeating the Carolina Panthers, Wiig-Manning couldn't be bothered with facts because she too busy preparing for Fallon's next round of rapid-fire questions.

Kristen Wiig appears on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 416 on February 11, 2016. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Kristen Wiig can't quite throw like Peyton Manning

Fallon's line of inquiry included personal tidbits about Manning that fans are wondering, such as the NFL MVP's favorite pre-game meal, ("French fries and toast"), favorite color ("greenish"), favorite music band, and favorite clothing store ("Sears").

When Fallon asked Wiig's Manning to address "his" fans, Wiig looked into the camera and said: "Guys, I know... It's been a tough season, and I know some of you didn't think I would make it this far. I guess that wouldn't technically make you fans still. I just want to say thanks for hanging in, and all the letters, thank you."

"I got a lot of letters," she added.

As the interview ended, Fallon told Wiig, "I would be embarrassed if I didn't ask if you could show off your amazing talent right here with us tonight," leading her over to a football target with the Super Bowl 50 logo. "There's a target right there, Peyton. Why don't you show us why you're arguably the greatest quarterback to ever play the game," said Fallon.

"Go ahead and throw the golden football," he instructed, pointing to a football on the table. After kissing her wrists for good luck, Wiig threw the ball, missing the target and barely hitting the board.

"I'm sore," mouthed Wiig, blaming her recent Super Bowl play for her misfire.

It wasn't the first time Wiig pretended to be a sports star while appearing on The Tonight Show: In 2013, she dressed as NBA legend Michael Jordan. She's also improv-impersonated other celebs like Harry Styles in 2014, and JoJo Fletcher from The Bachelorette in 2016.

Wiig's hilarious interviews are just some of the classic clips we're revisiting as we prepare for the upcoming The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon two-hour 10th anniversary special, which will air May 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.

Peyton Manning, Mike Tirico, and Kelly Clarkson share a special announcement during their interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon episode 1938, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Fallon and the real Manning recently reunited on The Tonight Show stage, and both of them will be in Paris this summer for the 2024 Olympics. Manning, along with Kelly Clarkson, and Sunday Night Football announcer Mike Tirico, will be on hand to host the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26. Fallon and Tirico will host the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, August 11.

Well, we think it's the real Manning who'll be hosting, but you never know when Wiig will show up in her QB cosplay.