Is Law & Order New Tonight? (April 25, 2024)

Adam Sandler on Longtime Friendship with Jennifer Aniston, His Nude Beach Mishap and More

"I Realized I’d Forgotten to Get Dressed" - Tony Goldwyn on his Juilliard Audition (Extended)

"I Realized I’d Forgotten to Get Dressed" - Tony Goldwyn on his Juilliard Audition (Extended)

With a new district attorney shaking things up on Law & Order, fans are eager to find out what will happen next, but is there a new episode this week?

New fictional Manhattan District Attorney Nicolas Baxter has been putting his team of prosecutors to the test this season on Law & Order.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

So fans are likely eager to find out what’s next for the team as they adjust to their new leader’s expectations in and outside of the courtroom. But will there be a new episode of the NBC legal drama on this Thursday?

RELATED: Samantha Maroun Was Accused of Something Intense on the Latest Law & Order

Is Law & Order new on Thursday, April 25, 2024? Unfortunately, the answer is no. There will not be a new episode airing this Thursday, April 25.

When will Law & Order return with new episodes? The good news is that fans won’t have to wait long to see New York City’s finest detectives and prosecutors back in action. Law & Order will return with an all-new episode on Thursday, May 2, 2024, titled “Castle in the Sky,” and will continue with new shows until the Season 23 finale on May 16, 2024.

RELATED: Law & Order Has Been Renewed for Season 24 — Here's Everything We Know

Where can I watch past episodes of Law & Order? Until new Season 23 episodes return, fans can catch up on all their favorite installments of the criminal justice procedural by checking out the impressive backlog of episodes available to stream on Peacock.

ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) and ADA Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi) on Law & Order Season 23 Episode 9. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Season 23 has already brought its share of riveting cases, new faces and complex moral dilemmas.

After years of stability under the reign of long-time District Attorney Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston), this season the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has experienced a changing of the guard after McCoy decided to step away from the post in one final heroic move to save his staff from any political fallout for his decision to pursue a high-profile case, despite the mayor’s objections.

Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) — a man with an impressive political pedigree of his own — stepped in to fill the veteran DA’s big shoes. But the transition hasn’t exactly been seamless.

RELATED: Everything We Know About Tony Goldwyn’s New Law & Order DA, Nicholas Baxter

Both Executive Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) and Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi) have found themselves in positions where their own convictions were at odds with the DA’s direction.

When Baxter first stepped into the new role, Price found himself questioning the DA during the prosecution of a financial dominatrix accused of murder. After the woman claimed to have damaging information about a famous actor who allegedly raped multiple women, Baxter encouraged Price to cut a deal with the woman in exchange for the information.

“Nothing trumps murder, Sam, nothing,” Price lamented about offering the killer a deal. “That was one of McCoy’s favorite lines.”

DA Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) on Law & Order Season 23 Epsiode 7. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Maroun had her own moral test when Baxter insisted she cross-examine a Ukrainian refugee accused of murder on the stand in a recent episode, despite her family’s own trauma as refugees.

Price then asked her if she was “intentionally throwing the case” after lobbing “softball” questions to the witness.

RELATED: Law & Order’s Odelya Halevi Has Been "Crying for Days" Over Sam Waterston's Departure

During a tense break outside the courtroom, Price told Maroun she’d either need to put her own personal feelings aside or resign.

“You and I, we serve at the pleasure of the district attorney,” Nolan told her. “We are part of his team. When push comes to shove, he calls the shots. So you have two choices: tender your resignation or figure out a way to rise to the occasion.”

In the end, Maroun secured the conviction.

ADA Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi) on Law & Order Season 23 Episode 9. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

The DA’s office wasn’t the only workplace to have a staffing shakeup this year. This season also brought the addition of Detective Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) to the team of police investigators.

Reid — a divorced father — has found himself on a redemptive path after he was suspended for punching a police captain. The captain had called Lieutenant Kate Dixon (Camryn Manheim) something he shouldn’t have when Reid, who had been drinking on the job, stepped in to deliver the blow.

RELATED: Reid Scott’s Character on Law & Order Has a Dark Past That Was Just Revealed

After a six-month forced suspension to get his life back on track, Reid seems to be embracing his second chance and settling into his new partnership with Detective Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks).