The New Lonely Island & Seth Meyers Podcast Revisits SNL Shorts Like "Lazy Sunday"

The first episode of Meyers and TLI's rewatch podcast, which looks back at the early days of SNL's groundbreaking digital shorts, is out now.

Next year, 2025, marks the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live. It also happens to be the 20th anniversary of a new era of the show: The debut of digital shorts from comedy trio The Lonely Island. SNL audiences first became familiar with the work of Lonely Island members Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone through the "Lettuce," an absurd clip starring Samberg and Bill Hader. But a subsequent short, "Lazy Sunday," became an online sensation.

To celebrate the occasion, The Lonely Island has teamed up with their friend and former SNL co-star, Seth Meyers, for a new podcast appropriately titled The Lonely Island & Seth Meyers Podcast.

According to the podcast description, "episode by episode, they'll discuss how each short was created, what the response to it was at the time, and what impact, if any, it still has today. Along the way they'll talk all things SNL from guests, fellow cast members, and favorite live sketches including many that never aired."

Seth Meyers during the monologue on Late Night with Seth Meyers on April 3, 2024; Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg, and Jorma Taccone of The Lonely Island attend "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping" At AOL Build at AOL on May 18, 2016 in New York City. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC; Adela Loconte/WireImage

What to know about Seth Meyers and The Lonely Island's rewatch podcast: Listen now

The Lonely Island's groundbreaking digital shorts aired on SNL between 2005 and 2012, forever changing the late night sketch series — and becoming viral hits.

The Lonely Island & Seth Meyers Podcast debuted on Monday, April 8, with the episode "The Lonely Island Beginnings." In it, Meyers and the trio talk about their early days at SNL, and Meyers' obsession with the infamously troubled Broadway bomb, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark.

"To our listeners, I do want to say, the goal of this, is to go through the digital shorts over the years," the Late Night with Seth Meyers Host said in the first episode, before asking The Lonely Island boys to tell how the three of them met, and how they eventually got hired at SNL.

Though it's been more than a decade since The Lonely Island left SNL, the digital shorts are still an integral part of the show. In Season 49, the Please Don't Destroy boys create videos for a new generation.

The Lonely Island & Seth Meyers Podcast is out now, available wherever you get your podcasts.