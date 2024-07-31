The Tonight Show isn't airing episodes through August 9 — and Jimmy Fallon is off hosting duty for a very exciting reason.

Is Jimmy Fallon on Vacation? Here's Why There Are No New Episodes

Soon, Jimmy Fallon will be trading Studio 6B for the Seine.

It's been a busy summer at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In recent weeks, the late night talk show has featured appearances from superstars including Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Josh Hartnett, Natalie Portman, and Nick Jonas, along with electric performances by some of today's biggest artists including Ice Spice, Glass Animals, and Jimin.

Now, with the 2024 Paris Olympics in full swing, you might've noticed that The Tonight Show is taking a break. But it's not because Fallon is on vacation — it's so NBC can you bring you more exclusive coverage of the Summer Games. And The Tonight Show Host will be heading to Paris soon himself, for a very exciting reason.

Matt Damon and Jimmy Fallon sing “Sweet Caroline” during their interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 2003 on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Is The Tonight Show new this week? No. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is pre-empted for Olympic coverage.

The Olympics kicked off on Friday, July 26 with the Opening Ceremony and will conclude on Sunday, August 11 with the Closing Ceremony. Fallon will return with new episodes on Monday, August 12.

You can always catch up on Tonight Show episodes anytime on Peacock.

Jimmy Fallon is co-hosting the Olympics Closing Ceremony

While The Tonight Show is taking a brief hiatus, Jimmy Fallon will still be on deck during the Olympics. He will be joining seasoned Olympics reporter Mike Tirico to co-host the 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony.

“It’s real, it’s happening. I’m headed to Paris! I’m going to co-host the Olympics Closing Ceremony this summer," Fallon announced during The Tonight Show on March 13.

Peyton Manning, Mike Tirico, and Kelly Clarkson share a special announcement during their interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon episode 1938, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

When Natalie Portman was on The Tonight Show on June 15, Fallon asked her for some advice on how to avoid looking like a tourist, since the Oscar-winning actress lives in Paris.

"There's a lot of things," Portman answered. When it comes to style, The Lady in the Lake star noted what would get Fallon pegged as a non-native right away. "No flip-flops," Portman said. "Parisians don't wear flip-flops." She also advised him against wearing shorts, "You know it's an American if they're wearing shorts."

Will Fallon take Portman's fashion advice? Guess we'll have to tune in for the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, August 11 to find out!

NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Closing Ceremony from the Stade de France, the country’s national stadium, on Sunday, August 11, beginning at 2 p.m. ET. Primetime coverage will begin at 7 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.