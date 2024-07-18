The BTS star is reuniting with superfan Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show — get all the details here.

How to Watch Jimin Perform "Who" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Crack open a cold can of Dr. Jimin, because Jimmy Fallon and the BTS superstar are reuniting.

Jimin is returning to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 22 for a special performance of his "Who" single from his new album, MUSE.

In a mysterious new teaser video, Fallon as sets down a can of Dr. Jimin soda on his office desk, when a cryptic clip of the K-pop idol appears on his computer. He turns to see a neon sign on his bookshelf, which says "Who" and then changes to "Jimin." Taking it as a sign, he runs to the window, and looks out on a stadium which is adorned with the same "Who" neon sign.

Members of the BTS Army will remember Jimin's most recent The Tonight Show visit in March 2023. In the cold open for that episode, Jimin swung by Fallon's 30 Rock office a for a surprise visit and discovered that Fallon is actually a Jimin superfan — his room filled with Jimin and BTS memorabilia, including a fridge full of Dr. Jimin sodas. It turned out the love was mutual when Jimin revealed that he carried around an anime plush doll of Fallon.

Jimin during the Jimmy is a Jimin Superfan Cold Open on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1822 on Friday, March 24, 2023. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

In addition to releasing Fallon's inner Army, Jimin also performed the song "Like Crazy" from his debut solo release, FACE, and sat down with The Tonight Show Host to talk about his new tunes.

"I think many are aware of it, but the album looks back on the emotions I felt chronologically throughout the pandemic," he told Fallon when asked about the inspiration behind the new music. "So I would be happy if many people could relate to it."

How to watch Jimin on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Jimin is returning to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a special performance of his new song, "Who" on Monday, July 22 at 11:35/10:35c.

According to Deadline, Jimin is "currently participating in his mandatory military service in South Korea, having enlisted in December 2023. His appearance was filmed before his enlistment."

Jimin's new album, MUSE, will be released on July 19.