"The Olympics are my favorite thing," Jonas told Jimmy Fallon, hours before he hopped on a plane to Paris.

The Reason Nick Jonas Is at the Olympics Has a Sweet Connection to His Wife Priyanka

The whole world seems to have the Paris Olympics on the brain right now—including Nick Jonas. The former The Voice Coach is currently at the 2024 Games, and his reason for attending has a sweet connection to his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Jonas appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 26, and revealed to Jimmy Fallon that he was actually getting on a plane to Paris right after taping the show.

"I skipped the opening ceremony to be here with you," Jonas told Fallon. As for why he was attending alongside A-list spectators like Ariana Grande, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, it turns out it's all about fashion.

"I got a call! They said Ralph Lauren is putting together a little group of people to go over to the Olympics," he shared. "Ralph Lauren has been a part of my life at some of the most significant moments in my life."

"He dressed me and my wife for our wedding. We met because we were sort of paired together at the Met Gala years ago with Ralph Lauren," Jonas continued. "So I was like, 'Oh, the Olympics. I'm kind of busy, but sure, maybe I'll make an exception and go.'"

"I can't wait. The Olympics are my favorite thing," he added.

When asked about the Olympic outfits he was planning on wearing, Jonas said he would of course be sporting Ralph Lauren and some "vintage USA gear," which he was "pretty excited to pull out." Check out the sharp sports-casual Lauren look he shared on Instagram after his first evening in the City of Lights.

"Ralph also is a close personal friend of mine, and he sent me a pair of socks and said, 'Good luck, enjoy the Olympics,'" joked Fallon. Maybe Fallon can wear the socks when he co-hosts the Closing Ceremony.

Nick Jonas during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 2005 on Friday, July 26, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

At an Olympics party thrown by Ralph Lauren on July 27, Jonas was one of the notable attendees, including Jessica Chastain and First Lady Jill Biden.

While Paris is Jonas's first Olympics, it's not his first televised competition. Looking back at the 2008 era Disney Channel Games, he said it was closer to a certain reality series than it was like the Olympics.

"So for those that don't know, the Disney Channel Games were basically, the Olympics, but where they would bring in 100-ish Disney Channel stars from all over the world and make us compete in silly games," Jonas explained. "But what it really was was like Love Island on crack," he laughed.

"Oh my goodness," Fallon said.

When Did Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Meet?

The two first met in 2016 at Vanity Fair’s Oscars party, and then again at the 2017 Met Gala, but it wasn’t until May 2018 that he convinced her to go on a date with him.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“He was smart. He told me, ‘I have a few tickets. I’m going with my friends if you would like to come,’” Chopra told Entertainment Tonight. "So, he disarmed me by not having the pressure of just him and I. He had three of his friends. I brought a friend of mine. We went to see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood Bowl. It was beautiful.”

For their wedding, Chopra wore a custom Ralph Lauren gown for the ceremony, with a 75-foot-long-tulle veil. According to Entertainment Tonight, the embroidery took 1,826 hours to complete. When it comes to style, Nick and Priyanka are definitely a Ralph Lauren family.