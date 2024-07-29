Ice Spice on Taylor Swift Asking to Collab, Going Viral at the Super Bowl and Album Y2K!

Did Nick Jonas deliver the song of the summer while wearing a mullet wig and dad jorts?

Will Ferrell, Nick Jonas and Jimmy Fallon Sport Mullets in the Hilarious "Jorts" Video

It's summer, aka shorts season — or jorts season, as is the case in a new original song from Jimmy Fallon, Will Ferrell, and Nick Jonas.

A new music video that premiered on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 26 stars Fallon as Carl, a guy who loves to wear his jorts (which means jean shorts, for those of you not in the know).

"My name's Carl, and I wear jorts. I like all sorts of racket sports. I got my jort shorts on the court," Fallon sings from a cartoon tennis court. He is indeed sporting jorts and a collar shirt — along with a mullet, which really completes the outfit.

Ferrell joins Fallon's Carl as a fellow jorts junkie with a mullet, who takes his love for jean shorts to the classroom. The Despicable Me 4 actor sings about wearing them while "giving book reports" on classic literary titles like...The Great Jortsby?

Nick Jonas attends the 77th Annual Tony Awards Green Room Presented By Sofitel Hotels and Resorts at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City; Will Ferrell attends the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 25, 2024 in Santa Monica, California; Jimmy Fallon during “Tonight Shocials” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, March 14, 2024. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Award Productions; Araya Doheny/Getty Images; Todd Owyoung/NBC

Nick Jonas wears a mullet to sing a song about jorts

Just when you think Ferrell and Fallon's jorts obsession is getting weird, Nick Jonas shows up as Robert—with a matching mullet—and asks if he can join their jorts jam.

"Let's see what ya gorts," Fallon tells Jonas, as the former The Voice Coach turns the video into a psychedelic party.

"I wear my jorts every day of the week. They start at my hips and they end at my knees, and if you see me, you know that I'm in 'em. They're jorts and they're short and they're totally denim," sings Jonas, flexing both his voice and his comic timing as Fallon and Ferrell become entranced by his epic shorts song.

"Dear God, that was incredible," Ferrell whispers as he huddles with Fallon.

"I know! We gotta let them in our crew," Fallon agrees.

"I can tort-ally hear you guys," Jonas says, as Fallon and Ferrell turn around to face him.

"Let's jort," he tells them.

The trio ends their joyful jorts jam by leading a parade of fellow denim fanatics through a cartoon wonderland—proving that jorts season isn't just summer, it's a state of mind.

Nick Jonas during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 2005 on Friday, July 26, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

During his sit-down with Fallon ahead of heading to the Paris Olympics, Fallon praised a very specific aspect of Jonas's performance in his new movie, The Good Half.

"There was a scene there — they were at karaoke, and I was thinking about you because I go, I know you're a good actor, but this is good acting, and I'll tell you why," Fallon said. "Because you're supposed to be an okay singer! You're supposed to not be Nick Jonas, and I'm thinking, this is like the toughest act this guy's ever had to do."

So Fallon gave Jonas got to flaunt his real skills — and his dad jorts.