If you found yourself wondering where Fin was on SVU's January 23 episode, you're not alone.

Is Ice T Still on SVU? Here's When He's Returning to the Show

Law & Order: SVU Season 26, Episode 10 ("Master Key") was action-packed, but fans noticed one key person was missing: Sergeant Fin Tutulola (Ice T).

Viewers really felt his absence. After all, the witty banter between Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Fin is a hallmark of each episode. With 25 years of squad experience behind him, Fin has become integral to the SVU's success, guiding his coworkers through countless investigations and saving hundreds of lives. From his signature sarcasm to his no-nonsense demeanor with perps, it's impossible not to love Fin, so fans definitely missed him on "Master Key."

But don't worry: He'll be back soon. Find out when Fin will return to Law & Order: SVU, below.

Ice T has been on SVU for over two decades

Ice T joined SVU during Season 2, in 2000, and has been a staple on the show ever since.

"There are people that have acted way longer than me, but to be on one show continuously for that long, it has never been done," Ice T told ET.

He echoed this sentiment in a 2022 interview with Smashing Interviews Magazine. "I don't have a problem staying on the show because I've already had a career," he said. "I've already maxed out music. I've had a 20-year rap career. You know what I'm saying? So, to get into this, I'm comfortable. I've done a lot of movies. I'm not that person that feels like, 'Oh, I'm missing something by doing this.' But we'll see. I don't know what's happening in the next script until I get it. I'm just going for the ride. There's a theory that we know what's happening. No, we don't."

