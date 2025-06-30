Ice T's 3 Giant Bulldogs Are the Cutest Car Drivers: "You See Us Rolling" (PIC)

The only thing more badass than Ice T in the driver's seat is his three bulldogs getting behind the wheel.

In a June Instagram post, the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star's pets proved once again they're some of the most photogenic pups around as they posed in the front seat of a car. Alexus, Titan, and Spartacus Jr. looked so cool — and oh-so-cute — on their "drive."

These three have already proven themselves to be capable bodyguards for Ice T's family, and now they're also showing off their "driving" skills. "Yeah, you see us rolling🚗," the caption reads, doubling as a reference to Chamillionaire's 2005 smash "Ridin.'"

Ice T and his wife, Coco Austin have truly won the pet lottery with these three. "I cannot take the cuteness in this pic!!!!! I want one ❤️," one fan wrote in the comments.

At this point, Ice T's bulldogs are full-fledged social media stars, frequently seen in photos with his 9-year-old daughter, Chanel, who's also quite popular on Instagram, boasting over 447,000 followers.

Ice T's dogs and daughter Chanel are basically inseparable — and the countless photos they take together never disappoint!

Ice T doesn't trust people who don't like dogs

In an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2019, Ice T was unapologetic about his stance on people not liking dogs. "I love dogs," he said, to the audience's rapturous applause. "I don't trust people that don't like dogs. Unless you can tell me some traumatic childhood experience where you got bit or something, other than that, if you just don't like dogs, you're suspect to me. I don't trust you. There's something wrong."

Ice T, Mariska Hargitay and the rest of the SVU crew return for the show's 27th season this fall on NBC. ​Ice T has played Detective Fin Tutuola on the show since the year 2000. "When Dick Wolf put me on the show, he said, 'Ice, you don’t like the cops, do you?' I said, 'Not all of ‘em. I ain’t got problems. Some of ‘em are cool,'" Ice T told Vice in 2013. "He said, 'You admit we need ‘em.' I said, 'Yeah.' He said, 'Well, play the cop we need.' So that’s what you’re really seeing. It’s kinda like, if I was a cop, that’s how I’d act. The thing about being on SVU is we’re going after child molesters and rapists. So I’m not bustin’ anybody in the gray area. I’m bustin’ real scum. They don’t even like them in prison. So if I gotta play a cop, lemme be an SVU detective."

Something tells us Fin is a dog person, too.