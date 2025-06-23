Chris Hayes Says Covering Trump Is a Constant Assault, Talks ICE Arrests and Tucker vs. Cruz Debacle

The Law & Order: SVU star's daughter is best friends with the family's three bulldogs.

Ice T's Daughter Reading with Their Huge Bulldog on the Couch Is So Adorable

Ice T's daughter, Chanel, is best friends with the family bulldogs.

In a December 2022 Instagram post, Chanel spent some quality time with her dog, Alexus, on the couch in the cutest way possible: by reading together. The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star's youngest child loves chilling with her family's three bulldogs, Alexus, Titan, and Sparty. Whether she's dressing up one of them in their Sunday best, walking all three of them at the same time, or riding together in the car after school, Chanel and these pups make quite the iconic squad.

"Hangin before bed...." reads Chanel's caption with Alexus, who's low-key serving as Chanel's bodyguard in this photo (again!) These dogs really have her back.

Ice T is excited about Kelli Giddish's full-time return to SVU in Season 27

Kelli Giddish and Ice-T filming on location for "Law & Order: SVU" on April 10, 2013 in New York City. Photo: Bobby Bank/WireImage

It's hard to tell who's closer: Chanel and the family's bulldogs or Ice T and his SVU cast members. With Season 27 of the show set for the fall, fans are excited to see the full-time return of Kelli Giddish, who plays Amanda Rollins.

Ice T is excited, as well. "Kelli is dope. Me and her were teammates and partners," Ice T told TVLine. "I fell in love with Kelli as a person. She's just a sweetheart."

Ice T isn't the only cast member excited about Giddish's return. In a May 2025 interview with TV Line, Mariska Hargitay revealed she's downright "ecstatic" over the news.

"[Giddish] is a formidable actress and an incredibly creative partner and has been such a joy and huge part of the fabric of SVU," Hargitay said about her real-life friend. "I love her, and I love acting with her and co-creating with her, and it feels like home with her. So I am ecstatic about her return."

“Kelli is my favorite actor to work with,” Hargitay told Variety in May 2024. “Kelli is my heart...That relationship was one of the most powerful relationships in television because you saw these two badass women, so flawed and so there for each other."

Catch Giddish, Ice T, and Hargitay on SVU Season 27 this fall on NBC.