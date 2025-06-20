Ice T's Daughter Chanel Hilariously Dressed Their Bulldog Up for Church

In an August 13, 2023 Instagram carousel from Ice T's daughter, Chanel, we saw the A+ outfit she put together for her pet bulldog, Alexus.

Alexus, one of three bulldogs the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star shares with his family, was fully ready for church after Chanel put her in her Sunday best. The pup looked cute in an oversized hat and matching top; major props to the stylist, Chanel. She's already a fashionista in the making.

Chanel planting a kiss on her pet in the carousel's last photo is the cherry on top of this all-around adorable pet update. "Alexus's Sunday Church outfit 👒," the caption reads.

Alexus — and the rest of the family's bulldogs — are no stranger to social media. Alexus, Titan, and Sparty make regular appearances on Instagram. Whether doing their best security guard impressions or just being goofy around the house, the dogs are incredibly photogenic, even when they're enjoying a well-deserved nap alongside Chanel.

Ice T returns to the small screen when Season 27 of SVU premieres this fall on NBC. That's quite a career! In fact, Ice T has been bringing Odafin "Fin" Tutuola to life on the series for so long that the star is well aware many current fans may not even be aware of his hip-hop roots.

"You gotta think about it: I've been on Law & Order: SVU for 15 years," he explained in a 2013 Vice interview. "If you're 17 now, that means I started when you were 2. So you don't have a reference point for me as a rapper. Your mother does, your father does."

In the same interview, Ice T opened up about an important conversation he had with SVU creator Dick Wolf about his character on the show.

"When Dick Wolf put me on the show, he said, 'Ice, you don't like the cops, do you?' I said, 'Not all of 'em. I ain't got problems. Some of 'em are cool.' He said, 'Well, play the cop we need,'" Ice T recalled. "So that's what you're really seeing. It's kinda like, if I was a cop, that's how I'd act. The thing about being on SVU is we're going after child molesters and rapists. So I'm not bustin' anybody in the gray area. I'm bustin' real scum. They don't even like them in prison. So if I gotta play a cop, lemme be an SVU detective."

Twenty-seven years later, Ice T is still going strong, playing one of the most beloved detectives in pop culture.