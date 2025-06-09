Ice T's 3 Giant Bulldogs Are His Daughter Chanel's Bodyguards in This Epic Photo

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice T's three bulldogs could easily double as security guards.

On April 26, Ice T's 9-year-old daughter Chanel shared a photo to Instagram of herself hanging out on the couch surrounded by her family's three humongous bulldogs, Alexis, Titan, and Spartacus Jr. They're gentle giants, no doubt, but they must be a comfort to have around the house. These three dogs will definitely have your back no matter what.

"Good Morning 🌄 - the Ice Family crew," reads the caption on Chanel's post, which you can see for yourself, below.

Ice T and his wife, Coco Austin, welcomed Chanel in November 2015, and she's already a social media star with over 446,000 followers on Instagram.

"It's fun and she likes doing it. If she didn't, we definitely wouldn't do it," Ice T told People about Chanel's social media presence. "When Chanel was born, we got her social media because we knew that we were gonna be the parents that were gonna show a hundred pictures of their kid because we were proud. I didn't want to put it all on my page, because then I'd be that dad that's always showing pictures of his kids. So we got her a page that way if people want to watch our child grow, they can."

Coco Austin reveals Ice T cried during their private wedding ceremony

Ice-T and wife Coco arrive to renew their wedding vows at W Hollywood on June 3, 2011 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Ice T has made a career out of being a pioneer in the world of hip-hop while playing one of the toughest detectives in television history, but when it comes to the love of his life, he isn't afraid to tear up during those special moments. Like during their private wedding ceremony.

"We got married pretty fast," Austin wrote on her blog, according to People. "He became my best friend, and this instantly was someone I didn't want to live without. We just knew we wanted to be together, we were like yin and yang, like peanut butter and jelly. LOL."

While a traditional reception followed soon after with plenty of family and friends, their initial wedding moment was intensely personal and private. In fact, both stars were overcome with emotion as they tied the knot.

"We didn't tell no body [sic], no family, no friends, we just kept it between us, we didn't want to hurt anyone's feelings so we just kept it to ourselves," Austin wrote. "I will never forget looking at him face to face just me and him no one else in the room but a priest and a pianist. He got choked up while he spoke, which made me get choked up."

