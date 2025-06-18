Ice T Bottle-Feeding His Baby Son in a Chicago Bulls Jersey Is So Tender & Sweet

James Acaster Says Seth Stole Jokes from Comedians for His Stand-Up Special (Extended)

In a moving June 15 Instagram carousel, the 34-year-old posted tons of never-before-seen photos of himself and the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit superstar — including one photo of a young Ice T feeding Marrow as a baby. It's one of the cutest things fans will see all week. See the photo here.

Back then, Ice T was busy making a name for himself in the hip-hop world — but it's clear fatherhood always came first.

"Today gets me emotional thinking about how much my pops has had my back for the longest time," Marrow wrote in his caption.

Marrow was born in 1991 to Ice T's then-longtime girlfriend, Darlene Ortiz. And it looks like he's inherited some of his famous dad's musical talent: Marrow is currently a part of Ice T's metal band, Body Count.

Ice T reflects on fatherhood at a recent NYC event

On June 10, during an event in New York City, Ice T spoke candidly about his relationship with his three children. In short, he's a proud papa.

"I'm just proud to have kids who love me. That's it," he told Mirror. "I'm one of those men that likes to support, to provide. That's just part of who I am. But, you know, I think for a father, his biggest gift is to let him know that he's appreciated."

Knowing that, Marrow's emotional social media shoutout to Ice T on Father's Day carries even more resonance.

Also in his Mirror interview, Ice T made a cheeky comparison between Father's Day and Mother's Day, lamenting that one of those holidays can be missed with little consequence. But the other hilariously cannot.

"Well, Father's Day, it's like an unsung holiday. I mean, Father's Day is when they take me out to dinner and I pay for it," Ice T told Mirror. "It's not like Mother's Day. You miss Mother's Day, somebody dies."