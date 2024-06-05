Is Chicago Med New Tonight? (June 5, 2024)

Ripley Gets into a Physical Fight with His Patient, an Old Friend | Chicago Med | NBC

Ripley Gets into a Physical Fight with His Patient, an Old Friend | Chicago Med | NBC

Are your favorite hospital staffers back with a new episodes this week? We’ve got answers.

In the most recent installment of Chicago Med, viewers saw a more vulnerable side of surgeon Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains) as he grappled with difficult emotions. The death of Crockett’s young patient, a boy he'd previously denied a kidney transplant to because he'd developed an infection, prompted the kid’s father to take his own life.

The two deaths revealed in Season 9, Episode 13 would have shaken any doctor but hit especially close to home for Crockett, who shared that the losses stirred up memories of losing his baby daughter to leukemia, and that he'd nearly reached the same depths of despair as his patient's father at the time.

High stakes and tensions loomed large in Season 9. Central to several storylines was new cast member Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell), who not only charmed Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) but has been navigating a malpractice lawsuit and struggling to keep his troubled past under wraps at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) provided psychiatric care to Ripley when he was in juvenile detention and has kept the young doctor's secrets confidential thus far. But between attorneys digging into Ripley's background for the bogus lawsuit against him, and old friends seeking treatment at the hospital, Ripley’s past has come close to being exposed. With so much drama in the air, fans are wondering if this week brings a new episode.

Is there a new Chicago Med on tonight, Wednesday, June 5, 2024? No, there will not be a new episode of Chicago Med on June 5, 2024. The last episode was the Season 9 finale, and the series is on a break until Season 10 starts up in the fall. The good news is that if you missed any of the action, you can easily catch up. Repeats of Season 9 episodes of Chicago Med will air through July 24 on NBC, Wednesdays at 8/7c p.m.

Some of the most poignant storylines in Season 9 of Chicago Med focused on the characters’ private lives. Hospital administrator Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) assumed a partial caregiving role for her ex-husband, Bert, after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, even trying out letting him live in her home for a bit. By the finale, she made the difficult decision to put Bert into a nursing home as his condition worsened.

From Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) receiving a kidney transplant from his son Sean, to an emergency helicopter landing involving heroic charge nurse Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett), a lot happened this season.

When does Chicago Med Season 10 premiere? Season 10 of Chicago Med will debut in the fall of 2024 in its normal time slot on Wednesdays at 8/7c p.m. on NBC. The exact date has not been set, but you can check back with NBC Insider for updates.

Now is the perfect opportunity to watch past seasons to refresh your memory on all the drama before the upcoming season premieres.